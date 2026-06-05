Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey IMAX Camera Popcorn Bucket Sells Out

An IMAX camera-themed popcorn bucket for Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey has been released, celebrating the director's practical filmmaking approach. The $50 bucket includes a lit viewfinder showing an IMAX scene and ships before the film's July 2026 debut.

A unique popcorn bucket for Christopher Nolan 's upcoming film The Odyssey has been revealed, drawing significant attention online. The bucket's design diverges from typical movie-themed merchandise by eschewing characters or mythological elements from the Greek epic.

Instead, it is modeled after an IMAX camera, specifically the IMAX 15/65mm camera used to shoot the film. This design choice reflects Nolan's renowned commitment to practical filmmaking and IMAX technology. The bucket features a viewfinder that, when illuminated, displays a scene from the film in IMAX's exclusive 1.43:1 expanded aspect ratio.

Priced at $50, the bucket is currently sold out but is scheduled to start shipping on July 3, 2026, two weeks before the movie's theatrical release on July 17, 2026. Nolan, who wrote the screenplay adapting Homer's epic and co-produced with his wife Emma Thomas, has described the IMAX camera as the "Gold Standard.

" Fans on social media praised the unconventional approach, with one user on X noting, "Christopher Nolan really said 'no Greek helmet, no Trojan horse, just pure large format film gear' and I'm here for it. The commitment to practical filmmaking is insane.

" The bucket has become a highly sought-after collectible for Nolan enthusiasts





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