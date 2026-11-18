Matt Damon and John Leguizamo discuss the upcoming home video launch of The Odyssey and the December 11 IMAX 70mm rerelease. Learn why deleted scenes remain cut and the director's unique visual approach.

Christopher Nolan's epic adaptation of The Odyssey is preparing for a significant expansion in availability with its upcoming Premium VOD, 4K, and DVD release. This major milestone follows the film's successful theatrical run and precedes a special rerelease into cinemas on December 11, featuring the format in IMAX 70mm. To mark this next journey for the production, Collider's Steve Weintraub conducted an interview with lead star Matt Damon and co-star John Leguizamo to discuss the home media launch and the cinematic experience.

The Odyssey Home Video Launch Plans

Steven Weintraub opened the conversation by expressing excitement for other upcoming projects before shifting focus to the film's home release. He noted that he had seen the stunt comedy Stuntnuts, starring Chris Hemsworth and Sam Rockwell, praising the chemistry between the two actors. Weintraub then directed his attention to The Odyssey, confirming that the epic film is coming out on home video. He emphasized that seeing the film in IMAX 70mm was an intense and visually stunning experience that fans should prioritize.

Also read Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey Reaches Home Video 123 Days After Debut

The interviewer asked if Matt Damon had suggested to Christopher Nolan that the film be released in the IMAX 70mm ratio for home audiences. This question highlights the growing demand for high-fidelity home viewing experiences that match the theatrical impact. Weintraub pointed out that many fans online had expressed regret for missing the chance to see the film in the expansive 70mm format during its initial run.

IMAX 70mm Format and Rerelease Strategy

When questioned about the specific format for the home release, Matt Damon admitted he did not know the answer but promised to ask Christopher Nolan for his opinion. Damon explained that the production team usually centers the punch on actors during filming to allow for meticulous framing adjustments across different aspect ratios. He speculated that the studio might be concerned about giving up too much of the screen or miniaturizing the scale of the film if they attempted to replicate the IMAX 70mm experience on a home television.

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John Leguizamo added a humorous perspective to the discussion, suggesting that shrinking the image might make the actors' faces appear too small on screen. The conversation underscored the logistical and artistic challenges involved in translating a massive cinematic canvas to a living room setting. Despite the uncertainty, the cast recognized the importance of the format for the overall storytelling of Homer's classic poem.

Why Christopher Nolan Cuts Deleted Scenes

The interview also addressed a long-standing question regarding Christopher Nolan's strict policy on not releasing deleted scenes. Steven Weintraub asked if there was any footage from the production that he wished had remained in the final cut. Matt Damon responded that while there were likely some forgotten sequences, the film underwent an incredibly rigorous editing process. He noted that including every shot would have resulted in a five-hour runtime, which would not serve the story effectively.

Damon praised Nolan's judicious approach to storytelling, noting that the final film manages to cover the vast narrative of the epic poem in under three hours. He compared this efficiency to Nolan's previous work, such as Oppenheimer, where the director had to condense complex historical timelines. Damon expressed complete trust in Nolan and editor Jennifer Lame to determine the most effective way to tell the story, stating that he does not recall any specific scenes that were cut to the point of regret.

The Odyssey December 11 IMAX Rerelease

Looking ahead to the immediate future, the film is scheduled to return to theaters on December 11 in IMAX 70mm. This rerelease is specifically designed to address the concerns of fans who did not have access to a theater capable of screening the 70mm format. Matt Damon highlighted that many people still want to see the film in this specific ratio, and this event provides a crucial opportunity for those viewers.

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The December 11 date represents a second chance for audiences who missed the initial theatrical window. This strategy ensures that the film's technical achievements in cinematography and sound design are accessible to as many viewers as possible. Fans are encouraged to check their local listings for the IMAX 70mm screenings as the holiday season approaches.

Comparing Screenplay to Final Cut

The discussion concluded with a look at the written source material for the film. Matt Damon mentioned that Christopher Nolan's screenplays are now available for public review. He suggested that fans should read the scripts to compare the written word with the final cinematic cut. This resource offers insight into the director's specific writing process and how the narrative evolved from page to screen. The availability of these scripts allows enthusiasts to dive deeper into the creative decisions that shaped the final production.