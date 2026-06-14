Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey: Epic Adaptation of Homer's Tale Set for Summer 2026 Release

Nolan brings Homer's The Odyssey to cinemas with a $250 million, all‑IMAX production, a star‑studded ensemble and a faithful retelling of the mythic journey, slated for July 17 2026.

Christopher Nolan is set to bring the legendary Greek epic to the big screen with his new film The Odyssey , slated for a summer 2026 theatrical release.

The project adapts Homer's timeless poem about King Odysseus and his ten‑year struggle to return to Ithaca after the Trojan War, preserving the mythic elements that have often been softened in earlier versions. Audiences can expect the full roster of legendary obstacles: the one‑eyed Cyclops Polyphemus, the seductive enchantresses Circe and Calypso, the deadly sea monster Scylla, the whirlpool Charybdis, and the fatal song of the Sirens.

The narrative will also interweave key moments from the preceding epic The Iliad, notably the cunning plan involving the Trojan Horse that secured victory for the Greeks. Nolan has pledged to honor the original mythology, allowing gods, giants and supernatural forces to play prominent roles alongside human drama. The second official trailer, released by Universal Pictures, offers a sweeping glimpse of the film's massive scope.

Dramatic set pieces showcase the Cyclops confrontation, fierce naval battles and the political turmoil in Ithaca as Queen Penelope confronts a cadre of aggressive suitors led by the ruthless Antinous. The trailer emphasizes the protagonist's determination to defy divine opposition while also highlighting the visual grandeur that Nolan is known for. Production values are unprecedented, with a reported budget of 250 million dollars and a commitment to shoot the entire feature on 70mm IMAX film.

To accommodate the enormous cameras, the crew engineered 400‑pound acoustic blimps that silence the equipment, enabling clear dialogue even in intimate close‑up shots. The cast is a veritable ensemble of contemporary stars. Tom Holland takes on the role of Odysseus' son Telemachus, while Anne Hathaway portrays the steadfast Queen Penelope. Robert Pattinson appears as the cunning suitor Antinous, and Zendaya embodies the goddess Athena.

Charlize Theron steps into the role of the enchantress Calypso, with Jon Bernthal as the heroic Menelaus and John Leguizamo as loyal companion Eumaeus. Supporting talent includes Himesh Patel as Eurylochus, Benny Safdie as Agamemnon, Mia Goth as Melantho, Bill Irwin as the Cyclops Polyphemus, Samantha Morton as Circe, and Lupita Nyong'o in a dual portrayal of Helen of Troy and Clytemnestra. Rumors suggest Elliot Page may appear as the mysterious Elpenor.

The film will debut on July 17 2026, vying for box‑office supremacy against Spider‑Man Brand New Day, which shares several cast members. Tickets are already on sale, with premium IMAX 70mm screenings in high demand, and early bookings are strongly advised for fans seeking the full Nolan experience





screenrant / 🏆 7. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Christopher Nolan The Odyssey Homer IMAX Summer 2026

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Okamoto, Springer homer to help Blue Jays beat Yankees 8-5The Toronto Blue Jays beat the New York Yankees 8-5 on Friday night.

Read more »

The Odyssey: BTS Featurette In Studio: Ludwig Göransson, 3 PostersUniversal has released a behind-the-scenes featurette featuring Ludwig Göransson discussing the score for The Odyssey.

Read more »

Bo Bichette's grand slam, homer and 6 RBIs lead Mets past Braves 7-5Bo Bichette led the New York Mets to a 7-5 win over the MLB-leading Atlanta Braves on Friday night.

Read more »

Shohei Ohtani hits a leadoff homer in return to Dodgers lineup after dealing with knee issueLooks like Shohei Ohtani is feeling much better

Read more »