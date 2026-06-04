Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’ Earns R Rating

Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey' has earned an R rating, making it one of the most expensive films ever made that's geared at adults.

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‘s sprawling adaptation of Homer’s epic poem, has been rated R by the Motion Picture Association. It’s unclear why the picture got this designation . It’s unusual for a summer blockbuster to carry an R-rating lately — studios typically try to have their action-heavy adventures earn PG-13 or PG ratings so they can play to the broadest audience possible.

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Other Nolan summer films like “Inception,” “Dunkirk,” “Tenet” and the “Dark Knight” trilogy all received PG-13 ratings. Universal, which partnered with Nolan on “Oppenheimer,” is distributing “The Odyssey. ” It opens on July 17 — a summer stretch where many of the directors other films have found success.

“The Odyssey” reportedly carries a budget of 250 million, so it will need to bring in crowds. It ranks as perhaps the most expensive R-rated movie in history, topping the likes of “Joker: Folie à Deux” and “Deadpool & Wolverine. ” In addition to Nolan, one of the biggest names in movies, the cast includesExhibitors believe “The Odyssey” will be one of the summer’s biggest films.

Tickets for IMAX 70 mm screenings went on sale last year and quickly sold out. That’s a sign of Nolan’s commercial firepower and the excitement to see how he tops the Oscar-winning “Oppenheimer. ”Our Lady J Says Revealing She’s Converted to Judaism Has Been a Lot ‘Harder Than Coming Out as Trans’LaToya Jackson Says Sister Janet ‘Kindly Declined’ to Be Portrayed in ‘Michael’: ‘I Wish Everybody Was in the Movie’ Where Is Michael Jackson’s Chimpanzee Bubbles Now?

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