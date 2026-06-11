Christopher Nolan's 'The Dark Knight' Line Stealing Controversy

The article discusses the controversy surrounding Christopher Nolan's 'The Dark Knight' film, specifically the line 'You either die a hero, or live long enough to see yourself become the villain.' It was written by Jonathan Nolan, Christopher's brother, and the director is still haunted by the fact that his brother stole his thunder.

It takes a special kind of canonical classic to feature a line of dialogue so memorable that anyone could identify what movie it comes from without any context.

'You either die a hero, or live long enough to see yourself become the villain,' uttered by Harvey Dent (Aaron Eckhart) in The Dark Knight, fits the bill. In what is likely to remain his culturally definitive and most popular movie, Christopher Nolan, for better or worse, changed the film landscape forever by making a superhero movie feel like an American epic about crime, justice, and society's belief in costumed vigilantes as religious dogmas.

While often celebrated for his visual panache and as a groundbreaking pioneer of IMAX photography in narrative films, Nolan writes every one of his movies. However, his clunky and on-the-nose dialogue is a point of contention for many critics, but there's no denying the power of Dent's line in The Dark Knight. There's one problem: Nolan didn't write that line—it was his brother, Jonathan Nolan, and the director is still haunted by him stealing his thunder





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