CEO Christopher Nieper argues that Alan Milburn's NEET review ignores employer costs, urging tax credits for apprenticeships to help businesses hire young people in Alfreton and across the UK.

Christopher Nieper, Chief Executive of David Nieper Ltd, is calling for urgent government action to address the millions of young people classified as NEETs. He argues that while Alan Milburn's review highlights the need for tough love, employers cannot afford to hire school leavers under current financial pressures.

Nieper Questions Hiring Viability Amid Rising Costs

Christopher Nieper has spent his entire adult life running the luxury fashion business established by his father in Alfreton, Derbyshire. He states that for the first time in his career, he is questioning whether it makes economic sense to hire inexperienced school leavers for labour-intensive roles. The Chief Executive notes that a million young people in the UK are currently not in education, employment, or training.

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45 Percent Cost Surge Deters Youth Hiring

The cost of hiring an eighteen-year-old employee has risen by forty-five percent in just three years. Christopher Nieper explains that this expense has more than doubled over the last ten years for UK businesses. He welcomes the recent reduction in employers' National Insurance for young people but claims this measure is insufficient to reverse the trend.

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David Nieper Academy Achieves Zero NEET Rate

David Nieper Ltd sponsors the David Nieper Academy, which was once one of the worst-performing schools in the country. The business renamed the institution to honour its founder, transforming it into the third most oversubscribed school in Derbyshire. The academy has recorded zero NEET outcomes for students turning eighteen over the past two academic years.

Appeal For Targeted Tax Credits And Relief

Christopher Nieper proposes replacing the ineffective apprenticeship levy with a targeted tax credit for firms that hire youth. He suggests financial relief should cover time spent in training and offset the lower productivity of inexperienced recruits. The CEO argues that increasing incentives in deprived areas would make hiring young people attractive again for businesses.