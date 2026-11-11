Christopher Meloni Returns as Elliot Stabler in Law & Order: SVU 600th Episode

NBC's Law & Order: SVU celebrates its 600th episode as Christopher Meloni returns as Elliot Stabler to reunite with Mariska Hargitay in Obedience.

NBC's Law & Order: SVU marks its 600th episode with the return of Christopher Meloni as Det. Elliot Stabler. The milestone installment, numbered S28E06 and titled ' Obedience', reunites Stabler with Mariska Hargitay's Capt. Olivia Benson. The network has released an official overview, trailer, and image gallery for the event, which was written by Michele Fazekas.

The episode centers on a conviction tied to one of Benson's earliest cases. As Benson and Stabler revisit that investigation, the former partners are forced to question whether the verdict was sound. The story places both characters back in the roles they held as young detectives years ago.

Also read ‘The Other Elliot Sister’ Greenlit at BritBox With Launch of Austen Anthology Franchise (Exclusive)

Elliot Stabler Returns in the 600th Episode

Christopher Meloni reprises his role as Det. Elliot Stabler in the 600th episode of Law & Order: SVU, which is titled 'Obedience' and listed as Episode 28006. The return marks a reunion between Stabler and Mariska Hargitay's Capt. Olivia Benson, the two detectives whose partnership anchored many of the series' earlier cases.

According to the official overview, the episode is built around a single question: whether a past conviction from one of Benson's first cases was reached correctly. Stabler and Benson reopen that file together, tracing the steps the squad took when they were younger and less experienced.

Advertisement

Olivia Benson Revisits a Past Conviction

Benson's reunion with Stabler begins when questions arise about a conviction from one of her earliest cases. She works with Stabler to uncover the truth behind the verdict, and the investigation shifts the focus of the episode toward the decisions the pair made at the start of their careers.

As the squad follows new leads, the official description says Benson and Stabler must confront the consequences of the choices they made as young detectives. The storyline therefore links the present-day investigation directly to the past, asking how earlier actions still shape the outcome of the case.

Supporting Cast Members Pictured in Episode

The official photo gallery for 'Obedience' shows Corey Cott as Det. Jake Griffin and Kelli Giddish as Sgt. Amanda Rollins alongside Hargitay and Meloni. Laura Innes appears as Sandra Garza, and Aimé Donna Kelly is pictured as Capt. Renée Kelly.

Kathleen Chalfant is also pictured in the episode as Mother Eusebia, appearing in several stills with Stabler and Benson. Together, the images show the mix of current squad members and returning figures that the episode brings into the same storyline.

Advertisement

Stabler and Benson Face Consequences for Past Choices

The central consequence of the episode is that the case forces both detectives to examine their own earlier work. The description makes clear that the pair must deal with the results of those choices, rather than treating the old conviction as settled.

The 600th episode is scheduled as S28E06 of the NBC series, and viewers can access the trailer and full image gallery through the network's official materials. The episode therefore serves both as a milestone for Law & Order: SVU and as a direct continuation of the long partnership between Stabler and Benson.