Arnold Schwarzenegger Reveals King Conan Plot as Christopher McQuarrie Develops Script

Christopher McQuarrie is writing a new Conan the Barbarian film featuring an older King Conan for Arnold Schwarzenegger. New plot details and casting context emerge from a recent interview.

Arnold Schwarzenegger has shared the first concrete narrative details for the highly anticipated King Conan project, confirming that director Christopher McQuarrie is actively developing the screenplay. The actor revealed the specific story mechanics during a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, outlining a mature tale where the titular hero is no longer a young barbarian but a seasoned ruler grappling with internal rebellion. This update marks the most significant development for the franchise in over a decade, offering fans a clear vision of how the character will evolve in the new film.

Schwarzenegger described the central premise as featuring a Conan who mirrors the actor's own age, having ruled as king for four decades. The character has become somewhat complacent during his long reign, a shift that prompts his subjects to plot an overthrow. Schwarzenegger explained that the conflict arises because these subjects want to remove him from power and install new leadership, creating a political and action-driven narrative that contrasts sharply with the original films.

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The involvement of Christopher McQuarrie brings a sense of reliability and established goodwill to the production, offering a level of confidence that was absent in earlier iterations of the concept. Known for his work on the Mission: Impossible franchise, McQuarrie represents a significant upgrade in creative leadership for the project. This development is the first real concrete update the movie has received since the concept was first teased, ending years of speculation about the film's viability.

Despite the excitement surrounding the plot details and the confirmed involvement of an Oscar-winning writer, there are significant hurdles to clear before production begins. Schwarzenegger emphasized that the film will only move forward if the script meets his exacting standards. He stated that he is currently waiting for the script to be perfected before any shooting can begin, maintaining a high bar for the quality of the storytelling.

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The actor also addressed the physical challenges of returning to the role at this stage of his life. He noted that performing sword fighting, horseback riding, and other action sequences is significantly more challenging now than it was forty years ago. The actor humorously observed that he now requires ninety minutes to watch a sixty-minute film, highlighting the natural slowing down that comes with age and the reduced stamina required for high-intensity stunt work.

Schwarzenegger added that while he looks forward to seeing the scripts, the action must be effectively captured on the page before the production can proceed. He noted that what is not on the page is not on the stage, reinforcing his commitment to a well-written story. With McQuarrie writing that script, the hope remains that the project can finally materialize, though the actor made it clear that the script's quality is the deciding factor.

The original 1982 film, which transformed Robert E. Howard's character into a household name, remains a staple of the genre. Subsequent attempts, including the 1984 follow-up and the 2011 reboot, have failed to replicate the cultural impact of the first movie. This new effort aims to capitalize on the enduring popularity of the character while introducing a mature, regal perspective that has never been explored in previous adaptations.

Fans of the actor's fantasy franchise have known for years that he has been teasing a return to the character for more than a decade. After the initial success of 1982's Conan the Barbarian, no other attempt at bringing Conan to life has managed to replicate that film's success. The original movie remains a defining staple of the genre and the decade it was released, setting a high bar for any future entries in the series.

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The new direction of King Conan offers a unique twist on the beloved character, focusing on the burdens of power and the consequences of long-term rule. By introducing a Conan who is older and potentially complacent, the story promises to explore themes of leadership, rebellion, and legacy. This narrative shift provides a fresh perspective that distinguishes the project from its predecessors and aligns with the actor's current life stage.

While the project has faced numerous delays and uncertainties over the years, the confirmation of McQuarrie's involvement and the release of plot details suggest renewed momentum. The actor's enthusiasm for the mature themes and the involvement of a talented filmmaker offer hope that the film may finally reach production. However, the ultimate success of the project will depend on the execution of the script and the actor's ability to perform the necessary stunts at his current age.