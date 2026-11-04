Christopher McKeever Pleads Guilty to Stalking Cathy Newman

Christopher McKeever admitted to stalking Sky News anchor Cathy Newman for two years. The 76-year-old pleaded guilty to sending explicit materials and gifts, facing sentencing in January 2027.

Christopher McKeever, a 76-year-old pensioner from Colchester, has formally pleaded guilty to stalking prominent journalist Cathy Newman. The defendant admitted to a prolonged campaign of harassment against the Sky News anchor that spanned two years, involving the dispatch of explicit correspondence and unsolicited gifts.

Details of the Stalking Campaign

The guilty plea covers the period between 3rd July 2024 and 12th April 2026, during which McKeever engaged in a sustained course of conduct that prosecutors described as stalking. According to court documents, he wrote unwanted letters to Ms. Newman that contained lewd language and explicit sexual remarks. In addition to the written correspondence, he sent physical items including flowers and multi-packs of white briefs, which the prosecution argued he knew or ought to have known constituted harassment.

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Despite these actions, the exact wording of the letters was not read aloud during the proceedings at Colchester Magistrates Court. However, the nature of the communications was sufficient for the court to accept his admission of guilt. McKeever represented himself during the brief hearing, where he accepted full responsibility for his actions without contesting the prosecution's characterization of his behavior.

Employer Warnings and Legal Notices

McKeever's obsessive behavior continued despite clear and repeated warnings from Ms. Newman's employer at the time, ITN, which produced Channel 4 News. The media corporation's legal team took formal action by sending a cease and desist letter to McKeever on 8th April 2025. This initial legal warning was followed by a second letter on 6th November 2025, explicitly calling on him to stop all contact and harassment immediately.

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The prosecution emphasized that McKeever persisted in sending mail and gifts even after these corporate interventions. His failure to comply with these directives demonstrated a willful disregard for the boundaries set by the victim and her professional organization. This persistence was a key factor in the court's consideration of the severity of the stalking charge.

Previous Convictions and Court Conduct

The court heard that McKeever is not a first-time offender, with prosecutor Natalie Roberts noting he has two prior convictions for similar offenses dating back to January 2014 and January 2016. These past records highlighted a pattern of behavior that had not been adequately addressed in previous legal encounters. During the current hearing, McKeever appeared fidgety and angry at times, though the proceedings themselves were short.

At the conclusion of the hearing, McKeever stood up and demanded to know if the matter was concluded, asking for the sentencing date to be recorded. He was informed that his next appearance at Colchester Magistrates Court is scheduled for 25 January 2027. He declined to comment to the media after leaving the court, and Ms. Newman was not present for his guilty plea.

Bail Conditions and Sentencing Outlook

As part of his bail conditions, McKeever was issued a strict ban from contacting Ms. Newman in any form whatsoever. The charge carries a maximum penalty of 51 weeks in jail and an unlimited fine. The case has been adjourned to allow for the preparation of a pre-sentence report and for Ms. Newman to draft a victim impact statement, which will inform the judge's final decision.

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The single charge of stalking without fear, alarm, or distress acknowledges that while the behavior was unlawful and harassing, it did not necessarily cause immediate fear or distress to the victim in the specific instances charged. However, the judge emphasized that the long-term nature of the harassment and the violation of cease and desist orders remain serious aggravating factors.

Background on Cathy Newman

Cathy Newman, 52, has been a target of stalkers in the past, underscoring the risks faced by high-profile journalists. In 2018, she faced death threats and misogynistic abuse following an interview with psychologist Jordan Peterson on Channel 4 News. Earlier, in 2014, a man was ordered to stay 50 meters away from her and ITN after sending 100,000 tweets and attempting to kiss her.

Ms. Newman left Channel 4 News after two decades to host a nightly politics show on Sky News earlier this year. She also presents a weekly program on Times Radio. Her professional reputation remains strong; last year, she was named Journalist of the Year at the Royal Television Society Journalism Awards for her coverage of the Church of England abuse scandal, which led to the historic resignation of Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby.