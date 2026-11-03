Christopher McKeever Admits Stalking Cathy Newman

Christopher McKeever pleaded guilty to stalking Sky News anchor Cathy Newman, sending explicit letters and underwear. The case is scheduled for sentencing in January 2027 with strict bail conditions in place.

Christopher McKeever, a seventy-six-year-old pensioner from Colchester, has admitted to a two-year campaign of stalking directed at prominent broadcast journalist Cathy Newman. The defendant appeared before Colchester Magistrates Court to enter a guilty plea for a single charge of stalking without causing fear, alarm, or distress. This admission concludes the initial legal phase of a case involving unwelcome correspondence and gifts sent to the well-known media personality.

Details of Stalking Campaign

The stalking behavior allegedly occurred between the third of July in two thousand twenty-four and the twelfth of April in two thousand twenty-six. McKeever sent unwanted letters containing lewd language to Newman, who was then working for ITN, the production company for Channel 4 News. In addition to written harassment, he mailed physical items described in court documents as multi-packs of white briefs and flowers.

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Prosecutor Natalie Roberts detailed that McKeever pursued a clear course of conduct that amounted to harassment. She noted that the defendant continued sending mail and gifts despite repeated warnings from Newman's employer. ITN's legal team issued a cease and desist letter on the eighth of April in two thousand twenty-five, followed by a second letter demanding he stop on the sixth of November in two thousand twenty-five.

Legal History and Court Proceedings

Christopher McKeever represented himself during the hearing at Colchester Magistrates Court. The prosecution highlighted that he had prior convictions for similar offenses, recorded in January two thousand fourteen and January two thousand sixteen. These previous convictions were cited to establish a pattern of behavior rather than an isolated incident of misconduct.

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The charge carries a maximum penalty of fifty-one weeks in jail and an unlimited fine. During the brief hearing, McKeever appeared agitated, fidgeting and displaying anger at times. He stood up near the end of the session to ask if the matter was concluded and requested that the sentencing date be recorded for his records.

Bail Conditions and Future Schedule

Christopher McKeever was immediately placed under strict bail conditions that ban him from contacting Cathy Newman in any form whatsoever. The court adjourned the case to allow for the preparation of a pre-sentence report. This report is intended to assist the judge in determining the appropriate punishment based on the defendant's history and the impact of his actions.

Cathy Newman will also have the opportunity to prepare a victim impact statement for the upcoming sentencing hearing. The case is scheduled to return to Colchester Magistrates Court on the twenty-fifth of January in two thousand twenty-seven for that final determination. McKeever declined to comment to reporters after leaving the court building.

Background on the Journalist

Cathy Newman, fifty-two, currently hosts a nightly politics show on Sky News after leaving Channel 4 News earlier this year. She also presents a weekly program on Times Radio. Her career has previously attracted unwanted attention from stalkers, including a incident in two thousand fourteen where a man was barred from approaching her or the ITN building after sending one hundred thousand tweets.

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In two thousand eighteen, Newman faced severe death threats and misogynistic abuse following an interview with psychologist Jordan Peterson. Despite these challenges, she has achieved significant professional recognition, being named Journalist of the Year at the Royal Television Society Journalism Awards last year for her reporting on the Church of England abuse scandal.