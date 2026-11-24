The “Back to the Future” star showered his wife with love on social media.

The “Taxi” star, 88,“Happy anniversary to us now and always ❤️❤️❤️❤️,” Christopher added. Getty Images for The Michael J. Fox FoundationThe picture of the couple was taken at the Michael J. Fox Foundation’s 26th annual “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Cure Parkinson’s” gala in New York City on Nov. 14.

Christopher, who was there supporting his former “Back to the Future” co-star, wore a velvet suit jacket and a black button-up shirt, while Lisa wore a black leather jacket. The Emmy Award winner and Lisa met at the 2005 Santa Barbara Film Festival and tied the knot in November 2016. WireImage Christopher and Lisa met in 2005 and got married in 2016.

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“My Own Time,” Christopher said he was instantly “smitten” with the former real estate agent when they met. “Even though I may be going crazy inside! ” he quipped.

“But I think I’m pretty easy to live with, get along with. ” Christopher wrote in his new memoir that he was “smitten” with Lisa when they met. The couple do not have any children together. Lisa, for her part, told the outlet she appreciates that Christopher isn’t on the internet.

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“He reads all day long,” she shared. “I’ve been with him almost 22 years. My head’s full with a bunch of stupid stuff that you see on the internet… I watch how contemplative and in control he can be, and I’ve always been more hyper and outgoing than him. ” Lisa also said while she’s “outgoing and gregarious,” Christopher “sometimes won’t talk,” which creates a nice “balance” in their relationship.

Christopher was married four times before Lisa. Getty Images Christopher was previously married to Catharine Boyd, Kay Tornborg, Carol Ann Vanek and Jane Walker Wood. He doesn’t have any children.

“No. 5 is sitting right here! ” Lisa jokingly interjected in the interview. Our community is about connecting people through open and thoughtful conversations. We want our readers to share their views and exchange ideas in a safe space.

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Use the report tool to alert us when someone breaks the rules. Thanks for reading our community guidelines. Don't forget, freedom of speech is not the freedom of reach! Getty Images for The Michael J. Fox FoundationThe"Back to the Future" star wrote,"Oh Lisa… I love you more than words can simply put.

"Christopher and Lisa met in 2005 and got married in 2016. Christopher wrote in his new memoir that he was"smitten" with Lisa when they met. The couple do not have any children together.

Christopher was married four times before Lisa. Getty Images