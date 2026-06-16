Christopher Jackson to reprise his Tony-nominated role as George Washington in 'Hamilton'

Christopher Jackson is returning to his role as George Washington in he Broadway hit “Hamilton.”.

FILE - Lin-Manuel Miranda , right, takes his final performance curtain call with cast member Christopher Jackson after a performance of"Hamilton" in New York on July 9, 2016.

FILE - Christopher Jackson appears at the premiere of"And Just Like That...

" Season 3 in New York on May 21, 2025.

“I wanted to touch the thing that I feel turned me into an artist in a way that nothing I’d ever done had done,” he tells The Associated Press.

“I wanted it to touch this thing again. ”, who reprised his Aaron Burr last year, pushing the show to the top of the box-office charts again and bringing in over $4 million in one week for the first time since 2018. Jackson says he was inspired to return while reconnecting with his fellow actors during the 10th anniversary events last year.

“There’s a feeling of being alive in a different kind of way in this show. The timing was right and, quite honestly, I needed that infusion and that challenge again,” he says. Before landing “Hamilton,” Jackson played Simba in “The Lion King,” Benny in “In the Heights” and Delray in “Memphis. ” He also was in “After Midnight,” “Bronx Bombers” as Derek Jeter and “Holler If Ya Hear Me,” the musical that used Tupac Shakur songs.

He was a composer and songwriter for the children's television programs “The Electric Company” and “Sesame Street. ” After “Hamilton,” Jackson had a role in the CBS drama “Bull” and HBO Max's “And Just Like That,” returned to Broadway in “Hell's Kitchen” and “Freestyle Love Supreme,” and sang in the hit animated movie “Moana. ” “I haven’t stopped working since I left ‘Hamilton. ’ I’ve been very fortunate,” Jackson says.

“But there’s nothing that I have done that has challenged me in the way that show does. ” Jackson left the show in November 2016 after having been with “Hamilton” since it began performances in early 2015 off-Broadway. The Broadway show won 11 Tony Awards, including best new musical, best book and best score. The cast album was a blockbuster and the show has toured to packed houses.

Jackson calls the Richard Rodgers Theatre his “favorite building in New York” and the site of the “greatest, most profound artistic moments of my life. I want to see if I can go in there and have new ones. ”Jackson — the subject of the song “Washington on Your Side” — will return to sing such songs as “Right Hand Man,” “History Has Its Eyes on You” and “Yorktown.

” He says he'll have to recapture the muscle memory of the show but there are benefits, like that his children can see him play the role as young adults. Plus, he knows his way around the theater.

“I just don’t have to look for where the bathrooms are. I know where all the bathrooms are. I know how to get into the stage door. I know where to park, how long it takes me to go from Point A to Point B.” Copyright 2026 The Associated Press.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

FDOT begins $19.9M project to upgrade St. Augustine seawallBackstory on Jaguars kicker Cam Little's bleach blonde locks‘The symbol of our city:’ Historic Kate’s Tree in Fernandina Beach damaged in stormWoman killed in hit-and-run found by passing patrol officer: JSOExpect triple-digit feels-like temperatures todayUSA fans at The Block watch party on Friday hyped for the opening FIFA World Cup matchBosnian fans react to their county's first goalShare something about the 14-year-old on e-bike killed in tragic crash in Clay County‘They had rifles pointed at my babies’: Jacksonville mom recounts terrifying swatting prank





wjxt4 / 🏆 246. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Christopher Jackson Tupac Shakur Alexander Hamilton Okieriete Onaodowan Renee Elise Goldsberry Daveed Diggs Lin-Manuel Miranda Aaron Burr Jonathan Groff Derek Jeter Entertainment Phillipa Soo Anthony Ramos U.S. News Leslie Odom Jr.

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey: Epic Adaptation of Homer's Tale Set for Summer 2026 ReleaseNolan brings Homer's The Odyssey to cinemas with a $250 million, all‑IMAX production, a star‑studded ensemble and a faithful retelling of the mythic journey, slated for July 17 2026.

Read more »

Milly Alcock's 'Supergirl' Cape Was Made From Christopher Reeve'sMilly Alcock's solo DCU debut in 'Supergirl' includes a very special family hand-me-down.

Read more »

Milly Alcock's Supergirl Costume Contains Material from Christopher Reeve's CapeMilly Alcock revealed that her Supergirl cape includes fabric from Christopher Reeve's original costume. The connection highlights Reeve's lasting influence on Superman adaptations, with references to Henry Cavill's suit, Zack Snyder's comments, and James Gunn's praise for David Corenswet's work ethic reminiscent of Reeve.

Read more »

Christopher Jackson to reprise his Tony-nominated role as George Washington in 'Hamilton'Christopher Jackson is returning to his role as George Washington in he Broadway hit “Hamilton.” Jackson was an original cast member and earned a Tony nomination for the role.

Read more »