Christopher Isherwood's Berlin Life Inspired the Movie Cabaret

Discover how author Christopher Isherwood met Jean Ross in 1929 Berlin. Her wild lifestyle directly inspired the character of Sally Bowles in Cabaret.

The 1972 Academy Award-winning film Cabaret featured Liza Minnelli as Sally Bowles, a performance defined by black fishnet stockings and false eyelashes that highlighted her resemblance to mother Judy Garland. Joel Grey starred as the Emcee in Bob Fosse's adaptation of the Harold Prince musical, which previously starred Judi Dench on Broadway and in the West End in 1968.

The Novel Origins of Cabaret

Beyond the stage and screen, the story originated in Christopher Isherwood's semi-autobiographical novels Mr Norris Changes Trains (1935) and Goodbye To Berlin (1939), later published as The Berlin Stories in 1945. A 1955 non-musical film adaptation titled I Am A Camera featured Julie Harris as Sally, with Anton Diffring and Shelley Winters in supporting roles. Studios had previously considered casting Marilyn Monroe for the role of Sally Bowles.

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Jean Ross The Real Sally Bowles

Christopher Isherwood lived in Berlin in 1929 and shared a rented apartment with Jean Ross, the 19-year-old girl who became the inspiration for Sally Bowles. Known as an apathetic gold-digger, Ross sang without expression with her hands hanging at her sides, yet her startling appearance made her performance effective. She had a long thin face powdered dead white and reportedly took more than 200 lovers while in Berlin, claiming to have a new lover every night despite sleeping poorly.

Ross Career And Later Life

Jean Ross was born in Egypt in 1911 and educated in Switzerland before traveling to Germany to work as a translator for the film industry. Despite her inability to carry a tune and her refusal to make her own bed, her dark eyes mesmerized everyone. She later had a relationship with composer Eric Maschwitz, who wrote These Foolish Things with her in mind and earned 1.2 million pounds in royalties by 1957. She also covered the Spanish Civil War as a reporter, met Ernest Hemingway, and became a communist before disappearing from public life.

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Gerald Hamilton The Real Arthur Norris

Another major inspiration was Gerald Hamilton, who inspired the character Arthur Norris in the novels. Hamilton was a confidence trickster and soldier of fortune who converted to Catholicism and squandered a family inheritance. He dabbled in black magic, wore a turban with a red bicycle reflector, and claimed his body was copied by sculptors for likenesses of Winston Churchill.

Spies And Final Years

During World War II, Hamilton spied for both the British and the Germans and was eventually imprisoned as a traitor, sharing a cell with Oswald Mosley. After the war, he befriended Lord Alfred Douglas and was associated with Guy Burgess, a known defector. Hamilton died bankrupt in 1970, though it is possible he faked his demise to evade creditors, marking a bizarre end to a life of deceit and survival in Berlin and beyond.