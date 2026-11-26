Christopher Hoopes accepted a plea deal for negligent homicide after accidentally shooting his wife Colleen. The case concludes with a sentencing hearing set for December 16 at 9:30 am in Maricopa County.

Christopher Hoopes, a 41-year-old Arizona resident, has formally pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of negligent homicide regarding the fatal shooting of his wife, Colleen Hoopes, who was a ballet dancer for Ballet Arizona. The plea agreement was reached on November 17 with the Maricopa County Attorney's Office, resulting in a reduction from the original second-degree murder charge. The sentencing is scheduled for December 16 at 9:30 am before Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Joseph Welty.

The Incident Triggered Midnight Shooting

Christopher Hoopes was arrested in May 2022 after he fired a weapon twice inside his home in Tempe, Maricopa County, during the middle of the night. According to prosecutors, the incident occurred around 3:00 am when Hoopes woke up startled, grabbed a gun from his nightstand, and shot at what he believed to be an intruder. The bullet struck Colleen Hoopes, who was pronounced dead at the hospital at 4:10 am. Police body camera footage captured the immediate aftermath, showing Christopher walking barefoot in his boxers and covered in blood before he confessed to the shooting.

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Legal Arguments and Defense Claims

The central legal challenge in this case has been proving whether Christopher genuinely believed his wife was an intruder at the moment he fired the shots. Legal experts noted that body-camera footage cannot definitively determine his mental state during the incident. His defense attorneys argued in February that Christopher had been prescribed montelukast, a medication for asthma and allergies known to cause hallucinations as a side effect. This medical history was presented to explain the confusion and mistaken identity that led to the tragic error.

Prosecution Details and Plea Agreement

Christopher Hoopes accepted the plea deal to avoid the harsher penalties associated with a second-degree murder conviction. The negotiated charge carries a minimum sentence of four years and a maximum of eight years in prison. Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell announced on November 18 that prosecutors had uncovered additional information throughout the years-long investigation. She confirmed that Colleen's family was fully aware of the facts and had approved of the plea offer, acknowledging the complex nature of the case.

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Family Reaction and Sentencing Outlook

Michaela Buckley, the sister of the victim Colleen Hoopes, stated to ABC 15 that she has not spoken with Christopher since her sister's death. She remarked that no prison term could restore the wholeness of family holidays like Thanksgiving. Despite the agreement, Judge Joseph Welty has warned that the court retains the authority to reject the plea deal during the upcoming sentencing hearing. The judge will evaluate whether the reduced charge appropriately reflects the circumstances and evidence presented in court.

Background and Prior Allegations

Before her death in 2022, Colleen Hoopes trained at the Draper Center for Dance Education in New York and performed with Ballet Arizona. Investigators reviewed surveillance footage from a neighbor, which suggested the two shots were fired two seconds apart toward Colleen's side of the bed. Furthermore, investigators gathered statements from people close to the couple indicating that Christopher could be controlling. During criminal proceedings, a dancer who knew Colleen testified that Christopher slapped her during an argument in 2021, one year prior to the shooting.