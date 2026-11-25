Christopher Hoopes accepted a plea deal for negligent homicide in the fatal shooting of his wife Colleen Hoopes in Tempe, Arizona, with sentencing set for December 2022.

Christopher Hoopes, 41, entered a guilty plea to negligent homicide in connection with the fatal shooting of his wife, Colleen Hoopes, inside their Tempe home in May 2022. The legal resolution concludes a high-profile case that began with a chaotic midnight incident and was marked by intense scrutiny over the circumstances surrounding the two gunshots fired in the bedroom. The plea agreement was formally accepted by the Maricopa County Attorney's Office on November 17, following extensive negotiations and investigation into the events of that night.

Arrest Details and Body Camera Footage

Police body camera recordings from the night of the arrest depict Christopher Hoopes emerging from his residence barefoot, wearing only boxers and covered in blood. The footage captures the distraught husband praying for officers to save his wife's life while he was handcuffed inside a police vehicle. Hoopes could be heard repeatedly asking if Colleen was alive and pleading with God to intervene before being transported to the station. During the initial interaction, officers questioned whether Hoopes was still dreaming or fully aware of the situation after he reported waking up startled.

Also read 'Clashing Through The Snow' Star Christopher Briney Talks Leaning Into Jim Carrey Physical Comedy

The incident began at 3am when Christopher Hoopes called 911, claiming he had grabbed a firearm from his nightstand and mistaken Colleen for an intruder. Investigators later analyzed neighbor surveillance video which indicated that the two shots were fired two seconds apart directly toward Colleen's side of the bed. Medical examiners later determined that Colleen Hoopes was rushed to the hospital but was pronounced dead at 4.10am on that same morning. The raw nature of the body camera video provided a visceral look at the immediate aftermath of the shooting.

Legal Defense and Medical Factors

Christopher Hoopes's legal team presented a defense arguing that he suffered from hallucinations induced by montelukast, a medication prescribed to him for asthma and allergies. His attorneys contended that these side effects impaired his perception and judgment at the time of the shooting, leading him to believe he was facing a home invasion. Legal experts noted that proving his mental state during the split-second decision to fire the weapon remained the central challenge for the defense team.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The prosecution, led by Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell, focused on establishing the facts of the case without necessarily proving premeditated murder. Mitchell stated that prosecutors uncovered additional information throughout the investigation process that informed their strategy. The initial charge against Christopher Hoopes was second-degree murder, which carries severe penalties, but the plea deal reduced the charge to negligent homicide. This lesser charge carries a mandatory minimum sentence of four years and a maximum of eight years in prison.

Victim Background and Family Statements

Colleen Hoopes was a professional ballet dancer who trained at the Draper Center for Dance Education in New York before performing with Ballet Arizona. Her sister, Michaela Buckley, spoke to the media following the plea hearing, expressing that no prison sentence could restore the family's happiness. Buckley noted that she had not spoken with Christopher Hoopes since her sister's death, emphasizing the profound emotional impact of the tragedy on the family unit. She stated that while the legal process moves forward, the personal loss remains irreversible.

Testimony from friends and associates also revealed past conflicts within the marriage, with one dancer claiming Christopher Hoopes had slapped Colleen during an argument in 2021. These accounts were part of the broader context presented during the proceedings. Despite the plea agreement, the court retains the authority to reject the deal during the sentencing phase. Judge Joseph Welty has warned that the final outcome remains subject to judicial review and approval.

Upcoming Sentencing and Judicial Review

The formal sentencing hearing for Christopher Hoopes is scheduled for December 16 at 9.30 am at the Maricopa County Superior Court. This hearing represents the final critical step in the legal process, where the judge will determine the exact length of the prison sentence within the statutory limits. Judge Welty has indicated that he reserves the right to reject the negotiated plea agreement if he deems it insufficient for the gravity of the crime. The decision will have immediate consequences for both the defendant and the victim's family, concluding a case that has drawn significant public attention.