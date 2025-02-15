Christopher Eccleston and Billie Piper Reunite as Ninth Doctor and Rose Tyler in New Doctor Who Audio Dramas

Doctor Who fans rejoice! Both Christopher Eccleston and Billie Piper will return to their iconic roles as the Ninth Doctor and Rose Tyler in a new series of audio dramas produced by Big Finish Productions. The twelve hour-long adventures are scheduled for release in August 2025.

After a 20-year wait, fans of Doctor Who are in for a treat as both Christopher Eccleston and Billie Piper are set to reprise their iconic roles as The Ninth Doctor and Rose Tyler in a series of audio dramas produced by Big Finish Productions. The announcement was made at Gallifrey One, a Doctor Who fan convention held in Los Angeles, California, sending ripples of excitement through the fandom.

These new audio adventures, scheduled for release in August 2025, will consist of twelve hour-long full-cast productions. The logline for the series teases a thrilling journey back to the Powell Estate, where the Doctor's past comes back to haunt him, and an exploration of the vast universe where both old and new enemies await. Both Eccleston and Piper expressed their enthusiasm for this reunion. Eccleston emphasized the inseparable bond between his Ninth Doctor and Rose, stating, 'I don't think my Doctor exists without Rose. He's a 'one man, one companion' kind of alien. We've explored him on his own at Big Finish, as a loner. But there's a resilience and a bravery and a deep empathy to Billie as Rose, that's why I do this. They complete each other.' Piper echoed this sentiment, declaring, 'I can’t think of a better time for Rose to reunite with her first Doctor than now.' She added, 'Twenty years after she first ran into the TARDIS and towards adventure, here we are again, me and Chris, ready to have fun facing the universe – and the monsters – together.' This reunion marks a significant return for both actors to the world of Doctor Who. Big Finish Productions has been a haven for Doctor Who fans since 1999, creating full-cast audio dramas that delve deeper into the beloved universe. The company has allowed fans to experience adventures featuring various Doctors, companions, and even those who never shared the screen. Big Finish has already given Eccleston and Piper solo audio adventures, with Eccleston even starring alongside Alex Kingston in a series featuring the Ninth Doctor and River Song, providing a glimpse into a potential meeting between the Doctor and his wife. Piper has shared her experience with audio dramas, admitting to initial nerves about returning to her younger self, but ultimately finding it to be a rewarding experience. She described the feeling as 'weird muscle memory' and expressed gratitude for the opportunity to reconnect with the cast and crew.





