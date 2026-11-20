Ice dancing legend Christopher Dean secretly wed partner Karen Barber in Gretna Green in March, ending years of speculation about their relationship status.

Ice dancing legend Christopher Dean has secretly married his long-term partner Karen Barber, concluding fifteen years of a relationship that began while both were still married to other people. The couple exchanged vows in Gretna Green in March during a low-key ceremony that remained private until Dean revealed his wedding ring during his knighthood ceremony in June.

Secret Wedding in Gretna Green Revealed

Dean, aged sixty-eight, and Barber, aged sixty-five, tied the knot in a distinctly private affair shortly after their romance became public knowledge through their shared roles as judges on ITV's Dancing On Ice. When Dean received his knighthood at Windsor Castle in June, he wore a visible wedding band, confirming his marital status to the public for the first time. A close source confirmed that the couple are overjoyed and now officially refer to themselves as Mr and Mrs.

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The pair have known each other since their early twenties when they competed together on Team GB, but their romantic connection only blossomed more recently. Barber had worn a large engagement ring for years without making the union official, leading to years of public speculation about her future with Dean. The timing of their marriage came fifteen years after they initially fell in love, marking a significant milestone for two figures deeply embedded in the British ice skating community.

Professional Partnerships and Personal Histories

Karen Barber has maintained a close friendship with Dean's famous dance partner Jayne Torvill, who refers to Barber as the sister she never had. Torvill, aged sixty-nine, remains one of the most celebrated figures in British sports history following her perfect score performance with Dean at the 1984 Winter Olympics in Sarajevo. The pair watched by a television audience of twenty-four million in the UK during that event, cementing their legacy as one of the most successful partnerships in Olympic history.

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Dean is now entering his third marriage, having previously been wed to French-Canadian skater Isabelle Duchesnay from 1991 until their split two years later. Duchesnay later stated that Dean prioritized his professional partnership with Torvill over their marriage. He was subsequently married to American skater Jill Trenary, with whom he shares two sons, until their divorce in 2010. Trenary also cited Dean's professional obsession as a contributing factor to their separation, though the two remain on amicable terms.

Barber previously danced with Nicky Slater starting in 1977, describing their training regime as grueling but consistently finishing second to the Dean and Torvill team in the British Championships on six occasions. She noted that they worked late into the night and early in the morning yet remained just behind their more famous counterparts. Barber later married Stephen Pickavance, who was also working on the Dancing On Ice set when the romance between her and Dean emerged.

Current Projects and Future Appearances

The newlyweds recently returned to the United Kingdom after filming their participation in the reality television series I'm A Celebrity… The Wild Frontier. The show was filmed in Canada and is scheduled to air in the UK early next year. Dean and Barber joined a cast of celebrities competing in pairs, alongside participants such as Rio Ferdinand and Kate Ferdinand, as well as musicians Brian McFadden and Keith Duffy.

Dean's career path took an unexpected turn early in life when he joined the Nottingham police force in 1974 at the age of sixteen. He left the police service six years later to dedicate himself entirely to ice skating, eventually becoming the chief choreographer for his own partnership with Torvill. In the 2026 New Year Honours, both Dean and Torvill received prestigious recognition, with Dean knighted and Torvill made a dame.

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Karen Barber expressed in a past interview that she and Dean found themselves at the end of their previous marriages, allowing a longstanding friendship to evolve into something deeper. For years, Dean offered vague responses regarding his marital intentions, stating that one never knows how life unfolds. The secret wedding in Gretna Green now resolves those long-standing questions, confirming the stability of a partnership that has survived decades of public scrutiny and professional rivalry.