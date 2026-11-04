Christopher Bramhall Pays Damages to Melissa and Mark Drabble After Defamation Case

Amusement boss Christopher Bramhall pays substantial damages to TV personalities Melissa and Mark Drabble for defamatory Facebook post regarding Bonfire Night dispute.

Tv stars Melissa Drabble and her husband Mark Drabble have secured substantial damages in a High Court defamation lawsuit against their neighbour, Christopher Bramhall. The couple, who serve as parish councillors in the High Peak village of Dove Holes, sought seventy-five thousand pounds plus interest and legal costs after Bramhall published false allegations on a local Facebook group. The post, which circulated widely among the three thousand eight hundred members of the Dove Holes Residents page, accused Mark Drabble of driving under the influence of drugs and carrying a knife.

Core Details Of The Defamation Lawsuit

Mrs Justice Hill ruled in June that Christopher Bramhall's statement on the Dove Holes Residents Facebook page was indeed defamatory. The judge determined that the allegations implied serious criminal conduct, which caused tangible harm to the reputations of the Drabbles. The couple, both aged forty-four, own a reclamation and salvage business and are well-known in their community for their television appearances. Melissa Drabble, known as the 'Reclaim Queen', has appeared on BBC One's The Bidding Room, while Mark, known as 'Tin Man', has featured on Discovery's Scrap Kings.

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The Incident Triggering The Legal Action

The legal conflict originated from a violent altercation on November fourth, twenty twenty-four, during the annual Dove Holes Bonfire Night at the local community centre. The dispute involved Mark Drabble, an event organizer, and Nathaniel Bramhall, the brother of defendant Christopher Bramhall. According to police reports, a disagreement over the placement of a fairground ride escalated into physical violence, with Nathaniel Bramhall punching and kicking Mark Drabble. Nathaniel Bramhall, aged thirty-three, subsequently pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm and was sentenced to three years in prison at Derby Crown Court earlier this year.

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Stakeholder Positions And The Apology

Following the court victory, Christopher Bramhall was compelled to issue a detailed public apology on social media to address the false claims. He admitted to misinterpreting police radio communications, confusing the code 'state nine', which indicates a prisoner escort is required, with a statement about a 'steak knife'. Bramhall acknowledged that there was no official police report to support the assertion that Mark Drabble was on drugs or possessed a weapon. He further conceded that he should not have used a public social media platform to comment on a local councillor and the incident involving his brother.

Real-World Impact And Future Steps

The Drabbles stated that the false claims resulted in serious harm to their standing within the small community of Dove Holes. The particulars of their claim highlighted specific consequences including business denigration, the withdrawal of publicity, social hostility, and significant anxiety. The defamatory post received one hundred and forty-one reactions, amplifying the negative impact on the couple's professional and personal lives. While the exact settlement amount remains undisclosed due to legal agreements, sources confirm the couple received a substantial sum, vindicating their efforts to protect their reputation in High Peak.