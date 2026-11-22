Christmas Village kicked off the holiday season with a preview event at LOVE Park in Philadelphia before opening on Thanksgiving Day. Visitors enjoyed festive lights, over 100 local vendors, handmade gifts, German food favorites like bratwurst, and the return of the 30-foot German Christmas pyramid. The event runs daily except Christmas Day through December 27. Nearby, Longwood Gardens debuted its Cosmic Christmas display featuring over 500,000 lights and more than 100 decorated trees through January 10.

Christmas Village returned to LOVE Park in Philadelphia with a preview event before the full opening on Thanksgiving Day. Visitors experienced food favorites, over 100 local vendors and the return of the 30-foot German Christmas pyramid.

, kicking off the holiday season with festive lights, unique gifts and crowd favorites. The full event will open to the public on Thanksgiving Day and run daily, except Christmas Day, through Dece. 27. The preview was packed with families, friends and couples getting an early start on holiday celebrations. The twinkling lights and return of the 30-foot German Christmas pyramid set the scene in Center City.

Also read Philly's Christmas Village returns with changes to vendor booth access

More than 100 vendors, including many from Pennsylvania, were featured. David Adams of S.A. W Family Creations said, "We’ve been doing it for over 15 years. My wife is a scroll saw artist.

She all cuts them by hand and painting.

Advertisement

" Tiffany Batty said, "The things are unique because they’re all local and it always feels good to support small business. "Longwood Gardens in Kennett Square debuts its Cosmic Christmas display with over 500,000 lights and more than 100 decorated trees, open through January 10. Alongside handmade holiday ornaments and other gifts, food vendors brought back favorites like the German bratwurst and introduced new menu items such as a mac and cheese dish.

The annual boot mug returned in Paris blue, joined for the first time by a heart-shaped mug. Annika Drewes, PR and social media manager for Christmas Village, said, "I was so excited to kind of combine the best of both worlds—the American and the German style—and so I was lucky enough to get to come here and really spread that holiday cheer and bring the German culture to Philadelphia.

"MaryAnn Thackrah said, "We love Christmas Village. I’m such a fan.

" Jeanie Hall shared, "I always find something to buy. " One first-time attendee described the event as "really fun. " Paul Brooks and Jeanie Hall tried the new mac and cheese dish, with Hall saying, "Oh that’s delicious. Mmm I love it. "