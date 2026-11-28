Christmas tree supply strong and prices hold steady as many head out to find the perfect tree this year
Local Christmas tree lots have steady prices and strong supply this holiday season as many people head out to find their perfect tree.
PHOENIX — With Christmas less than a month away, you may be heading out to find the perfect tree. Experts say there is plenty to choose from, and prices are steady.
The Hill family came out to Moon Valley Nurseries Friday evening to find their real Christmas tree.
"We are looking for size, fullness, I don't know, smell," a member of the Hill family said. "They have to be strong enough to hold my mom's crystal ornaments," another Hill family member said. This year, growers say there are plenty of trees to go around.
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