Thinking about sneaking a new puppy or kitten under the Christmas tree?

Take a second to consider whether your child will be able to step up and help care for their new pet, experts warn. Kids can be haphazard when it comes to their pet care responsibilities, according to the University of Michigan HealthFurther, about 1 in 8 families said their kid doesn’t lift a finger when it comes to pet care.

“Family pets can offer children companionship and help them develop empathy and understand what it means to care for another living thing,” Mott Poll co-director Sarah Clark said in a news release. “Having children participate in pet care can also teach responsibility and follow-through. “But those benefits depend on setting reasonable expectations, providing guidance and recognizing that ultimately, caring for a pet is a family commitment,” Clark added.

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The survey found that nearly two-thirds of U.S. families with children have a household pet. A little more than a quarter said they’d never had a pet. About 3 in 4 parents agreed that pets are good for a child’s emotional health, the survey found. Pets are a common request from children.

Among families without a pet, 70% of parents said their child has asked for one. . About 19% said a previous pet died and they’re not ready to get another one, and 28% said they simply don’t want one.

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“A pet should never be an impulse purchase or a surprise that a family hasn’t discussed,” Clark said. “Parents should consider whether they have the time, resources and willingness to care for an animal throughout its life, long after the excitement of bringing it home has faded. ” Overall, 4 in 5 parents said 6- to 12-year-olds should be expected to help care for a family pet.

About 14% said their kid should help only if they asked for the pet, and 7% said kids shouldn’t be asked to help. Parents who’ve assigned pet care responsibilities said they expect their child to help daily , a few times a week or when asked . Do the kids follow through? About 45% of parents said almost always; 41% usually; 13% sometimes; and only 1% rarely.

“Parents can give their child the choice of helping with pet care or assigning pet care as a chore,” Clark said. “Assigning pet care chores before a child is ready can create conflict and counteract the positive benefits of having a pet. ” When kids fail to pitch in, most parents remind them of their assigned tasks.

About 32% said another family member takes care of the task, and 25% will punish the child by grounding them or taking away Parents were divided about what to do if their kid has asked for a pet but shows little to no interest in caring for it, even after reminders. About 1 in 7 said the pet should be given away to teach their child consequences, but 42% said giving the pet away would traumatize their child.

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Another 44% weren’t sure what they’d do. Clark recommends setting expectations for pet care based on a child’s age and maturity, as well as the needs of the animal.

“Animal shelters often see pets surrendered when families discover that ownership is more demanding than they anticipated,” Clark said. “Parents can help prevent this by researching different types of animals, considering their family’s schedule and resources, and choosing a pet whose needs fit their household. ” The survey involved 1,037 parents with children ages 6 to 12. The margin of error is plus or minus 1 to 5 percentage points.

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