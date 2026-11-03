Christmas Pop-Up World Premiere at Austin Film Festival Features Gilford and Pietromonaco

Writer and actor discuss the holiday rom-com Christmas Pop-Up during its world premiere at the Austin Film Festival before its December 4 digital release.

We Are Austin host Trevor Scott welcomed writer and co-star Gina Pietromonaco alongside actor Zach Gilford to discuss the festive new romantic comedy Christmas Pop-Up. The film recently enjoyed its world premiere at the Austin Film Festival, where the creative team shared insights into the movie's inspiration, their on-screen chemistry, and the special atmosphere of the event.

Core Details Of Holiday Rom-Com Plot

Christmas Pop-Up follows the story of Francesca, a struggling set designer who finds herself in an awkward living arrangement with her recent ex-boyfriend and his new girlfriend. When Francesca discovers that the couple plans to get engaged on New Year's Eve, she decides it is finally time for a major change in her life. Her escape plan leads her to accept a job designing an elaborate Christmas Eve fine-dining pop-up for a jaded celebrity chef played by Zach Gilford.

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Pietromonaco Shares Creative Inspiration

Gina Pietromonaco expressed her enthusiasm for the genre, noting that she loves comedy and Christmas movies. She stated that she was ready to show her skills as a comedian and wanted to contribute to the holiday genre. The project allowed her to bring her love for festive storytelling and comedic timing to the screen, creating a narrative that balances humor with the warmth of the holiday season.

Gilford Discusses Role And On-Screen Chemistry

Zach Gilford explained that the script immediately caught his attention because it offered a fresh take on the familiar holiday romance trope. The role also provided him with an opportunity to fulfill a personal fantasy related to his character. Beyond the central romance, Gilford highlighted that the friendships and humor throughout the film help make the story especially enjoyable for audiences.

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Audience Reception At Festival Premiere

Both actors celebrated the film's world premiere at the Austin Film Festival, where they experienced the finished movie with an enthusiastic audience. Gina Pietromonaco noted that the audience was incredibly generous and described the festival as a place where everyone is genuinely rooting for each other. She emphasized the kind nature of the festival community and the supportive environment that made the premiere so special.

Streaming Release Date And Platforms

Christmas Pop-Up will be available on Apple TV, Fandango, and YouTube on December 4. This digital release provides another opportunity for viewers to catch the movie before it heads to other streaming and digital platforms. Whether you are a devoted holiday rom-com fan or simply looking for a little festive fun, Christmas Pop-Up is ready to help kick off the season with love, laughter, and holiday magic.