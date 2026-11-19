Over 100 million red crabs have begun their annual migration on Christmas Island. Conservation efforts have helped the population recover from 50 million to current levels.

More than 100 million red crabs have commenced their annual migration to the ocean, transforming the landscape of Australia's Christmas Island into a flowing river of crimson. This massive biological event, which occurs during the rainy season, involves the remote territory located 350 kilometers south of Indonesia and over a thousand kilometers from the Australian mainland.

Migration Triggers and Lunar Timing

The precise timing of this journey is strictly governed by lunar cycles, with conservationists anticipating the spawning phase to occur before dawn on a receding high tide during the moon's last quarter. Parks Australia notes that the crabs must reach the sea to breed successfully, a process that requires months of preparation by staff on the island to ensure safe passage and ecological balance.

Also read Broadway Box Office: ‘Inter Alia,’ Starring Rosamund Pike, Starts Strong, ‘860’ Breaks Play House Record

Conservation Recovery Against Ant Threats

Chris Chartres, the Christmas Island National Park Manager for Parks Australia, emphasized that ongoing conservation efforts have been crucial to the species' recovery. Historically, the population had dwindled to approximately 50 million, but targeted work to control yellow crazy ants has helped the numbers rebound to current levels, securing the future of this iconic crustacean.

Advertisement

Ecological Role as Keystone Species

Red crabs serve as the keystone species for Christmas Island, playing a critical role in maintaining the health of the island's forests. According to Mr. Chartres, when the crabs are thriving, the entire ecosystem benefits, as their movement and feeding habits help cycle nutrients and maintain the delicate balance of the local environment.

Global Tourism and Wildlife Spectacle

The migration has become a major draw for international tourists, with people traveling from around the world to witness this incredible wildlife spectacle. Striking images have captured masses of crustaceans scuttling sideways across roads, over bridges, and through forests, offering a unique opportunity to observe one of nature's most dramatic mass movements in person.