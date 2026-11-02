Christmas at the Kringles Box Office Failure: 0% RT Score Drives Record Low Earnings

Christmas at the Kringles earned a record-low $369 per-screen average this weekend. The horror-comedy received a rare 0% Rotten Tomatoes score, marking a catastrophic debut for the 2026 release.

Christmas at the Kringles opened in theaters on October 30, 2026, to a reception that defies conventional industry standards for failure. The action horror comedy, directed by Kevin Lewis, earned a rare 0% score on Rotten Tomatoes from verified critics. This perfect zero rating signaled immediate disaster for the film, which stars comedy icons Thomas Lennon, Donald Faison, Rob Riggle, David Wain, and Beverly D'Angelo.

Disastrous Box Office Metrics Defined

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The domestic box office performance for Christmas at the Kringles broke multiple historical records during its opening weekend. According to Box Office Mojo, the film earned a three-day total of $675,000 across 1,825 locations. This resulted in a per-screen average of just $369, marking the 132nd lowest debut per-screen average in the history of the domestic box office.

This financial figure establishes a new low for 2026 horror movies that opened on more than 1,000 screens. The film's debut is significantly worse than the previous worst performers from this year, including the Justin Long movie Night Patrol, which earned an average of $312 in 800 theaters. Additionally, the Dot-Marie Jones movie Breeder opened the same weekend with an average of $271 in 777 theaters.

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Stakeholder Reviews and Audience Reaction

While professional critics delivered a unanimous zero percent rating, verified audience members provided a marginally higher, yet still poor, response. Rotten Tomatoes' Popcornmeter shows an underwhelming score of 40% from audience members. This stark contrast between critic and audience sentiment highlights the severe quality issues identified by industry reviewers.

The negative reception directly impacted the film's competitive standing. Christmas at the Kringles debuted at No. 17 on the weekend chart, trailing behind Breeder, which held the No. 23 spot despite its superior critical standing. Breeder earned an 87% score on Rotten Tomatoes, proving that even strong reviews cannot guarantee box office success when market conditions are unfavorable.

Halloween Timing and Competitive Landscape

External market factors significantly contributed to the poor performance of new horror releases. Halloween fell on a Saturday in 2026, causing many potential ticket buyers to remain home for trick or treating and holiday parties. This timing reduced the weekend theater traffic for new horror debuts.

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Competing films further diluted the audience share for new releases. The DC Studios body horror movie Clayface hit No. 2 during its sophomore weekend, while the Zach Cregger video game adaptation Resident Evil rose from No. 11 to No. 9 during its seventh weekend. Resident Evil's record-breaking performance drew viewers away from new titles.

Future Projections and Streaming Strategy

Horror movies typically experience steep drops in the immediate aftermath of Halloween. Although interest in the genre tends to pick up by December, the end of the horror-inflected holiday coincides with a brief drop in viewer interest. This trend likely prevented Sunday from aiding either new release in gaining traction.

Both Christmas at the Kringles and Breeder closed out the 2026 October horror movie slate with a whimper. The budget for neither movie has been announced, but financial analysts predict both will rely on video on demand and streaming revenue rather than box office grosses. This strategy is essential if these films hope to break even after such catastrophic theatrical debuts.