Christmas at the Kringles Audiences Rate Movie 41% on Rotten Tomatoes

Christmas at the Kringles earns a 41% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes despite a 0% critics rating, opening with poor box office results in theaters across the United States.

The audience verdict has arrived for the holiday horror-comedy film Christmas at the Kringles, which now holds a 41% score on Rotten Tomatoes. This rating reflects a notable shift from the movie's initial 0% critics score, signaling a divided response from viewers after its theatrical release.

Released in theaters on Friday, October 30, the film has gathered over 50 verified audience ratings, though this number may fluctuate as more viewers contribute their reviews. The current audience metric suggests that while the movie has not won over the general public entirely, it has found a small segment of supporters willing to overlook its flaws.

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Directed by Kevin Lewis and written by Zack Imbrogno, Christmas at the Kringles tells the story of the Severson family, who relocate to a suburban neighborhood inhabited by the Kringles. The neighbors celebrate Christmas year-round and harbor sinister intentions to hypnotize and indoctrinate the new residents.

The film features a prominent ensemble cast including Ron Livingston, Rachel Bilson, Rob Riggle, Thomas Lennon, Arden Myrin, Donald Faison, Beverly D'Angelo, and David Wain. Despite the star power and the quirky premise, the movie has faced significant scrutiny regarding its execution and comedic timing.

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Christmas at the Kringles opened with a record-low box office performance, earning just $675,000 during its opening weekend across 1,825 theaters nationwide. This result represents a per-theater average of only $369, ranking as the 132nd-lowest domestic debut in film history.

The financial performance also set an unfortunate record for 2026, marking the worst opening weekend for a horror movie launching in more than 1,000 theaters. The poor financial showing underscores the challenges the film faced in attracting audiences despite its wide release.

Reviews from critics have been universally harsh, with the film currently holding 28 critic reviews. Critics have dismissed the movie as a chaotic and unfunny mess characterized by muddled storytelling and uninspired scares. The consensus suggests that the promising premise and comedic cast failed to deliver a coherent or entertaining experience.

Alex Harrison of Screen Rant rated the film four out of 10 stars, describing it as a movie that was likely more fun to make than to watch. He noted that while there was potential in the film, it was wasted in almost every phase, with only a fun mid-film reveal serving as a redeeming factor.

Harrison further explained that the film is unable to push its ideas far enough to truly maximize their impact. When the spike in enjoyment eventually tapers off, Christmas at the Kringles is left feeling like an underbaked and underwhelming experience that fails to capitalize on its horror-comedy roots.

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Audience reactions to the film are polarized, with many viewers agreeing with the critics that the movie is confusing, poorly made, and painfully unfunny. A significant portion of the audience feels that the runtime is wasted, resulting in a frustrating viewing experience that lacks substance.

However, a minority of viewers have embraced the bizarre and unpredictable charm of the film. These supporters praise the energetic performances and the sheer entertainment value of the movie, suggesting that it possesses a unique quality that appeals to a specific niche.

Some of these positive audience members even speculate that Christmas at the Kringles could eventually become a cult classic Christmas comedy. This sentiment highlights the divide between critical dismissal and audience appreciation for unconventional or eccentric filmmaking.

The film, which has a runtime of 98 minutes, is categorized as an Action, Horror, and Comedy release. It is produced by Jordan Dykstra, Kevin Lewis, Tom Ortenberg, Andrew Ortenberg, and Liam Finn, with Zack Imbrogno credited as the writer behind the screenplay.

As the movie continues its theatrical run, the audience score on Rotten Tomatoes may continue to evolve. The current 41% rating stands in stark contrast to the critical rejection, illustrating the complex relationship between professional reviews and viewer satisfaction in the modern film landscape.