Christmas Adverts 2026: Sainsbury's, John Lewis and Waitrose Lead the Race

Sainsbury's, John Lewis, Waitrose, Lidl and Tesco have all launched 2026 Christmas adverts, and viewers are now deciding which retailer leads the festive race.

The festive season is underway, and so is the contest over the best Christmas adverts of 2026. Sainsbury's, John Lewis, Waitrose, Lidl and Tesco have each released commercials aimed at winning over shoppers, and the race for the most heartwarming ad has become a talking point across the United Kingdom. Among the contenders are a shirtless James Norton, a glamorous grandmother, Wallace and Gromit wearing Barbour jackets, and a romance featuring Keira Knightley.

Sainsbury's and John Lewis Open the Festive Race

Sainsbury's helped start the 2026 contest by bringing back Roald Dahl's beloved BFG for the third year running. The supermarket chain's campaign is built around the classic children's character and the magic of the season. Sainsbury's is positioning the return of the BFG as a familiar festive tradition that families look forward to each year.

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John Lewis chose a different approach, relying on the star power of Oscar-nominated actress Dame Kristin Scott Thomas. The commercial stars Scott Thomas, 66, as a fashionable granny who appears to have everything she needs in life, except the inspiration to buy her two grandchildren the perfect Christmas gift. The 162-year-old department store steps in to solve that problem, with the advert focusing on gift-giving as its central message.

Waitrose and Lidl Bring Back Familiar Stories

Waitrose has launched its festive message with a follow-up to last year's advert. Keira Knightley and Joe Wilkinson both reprise their roles, with Wilkinson playing a glum widower named Phil who bumps into Knightley at the cheese counter in their local Waitrose. The new commercial answers the question left open after 12 months, showing whether Phil finally gets the girl this Christmas.

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Lidl's Yuletide promotion has also drawn attention for its nostalgic casting. EastEnders legend Shaun Williamson, who played the ill-fated Barry Evans on the soap, takes on Slade's beloved Merry Xmas Everybody. The choice of song and actor gives the advert a strong link to British pop culture and the soap that many viewers grew up watching.

Tesco Adds Comedy and Viewers Pick the Winner

Tesco has introduced its own comedic story featuring Irish comedian Roisin Conaty and Motherland star Anna Maxwell Martin. The two actresses play old school friends who unexpectedly cross paths after many years apart. The advert adds humour to a crowded field of sentimental commercials, offering audiences a lighter take on reunion and friendship during the holidays.

With Sainsbury's, John Lewis, Waitrose, Lidl and Tesco all competing, the outcome now depends on audience reaction. Each retailer has chosen a distinct style, from family nostalgia and celebrity gift-hunting to romance and comedy. The question of which retailer tops the leaderboard for best Christmas advert this year is left for viewers to decide.