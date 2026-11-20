A number of iconic Chicago holiday traditions begin this weekend, and with the holiday cheer comes additional crowds, street closures and increased traffic.

Here's a breakdown of all the Chicago holiday events that kick off this weekend, when they begin and what to know. You’re watching the NBC 5 Chicago News streaming channel, which plays local Chicago news 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

You can find the “NBC 5 Chicago News” streaming channel on your phone or computer, and on Peacock, Samsung, Roku, Xumo or on our app, so you can watch our local news on your schedule. A number of iconic Chicago holiday traditions begin this weekend, and with the holiday cheer comes additional crowds, street closures and increased traffic. In the suburbs, Vintage Holidays in Long Grove, and Holiday Magic at Brookfield Zoo also strat this weekend.

Also read Celebrate holiday magic at the River Oaks District annual tree lighting event

Sunday, the Chicago Bears are back at home, taking on the New Orleans Saints at Soldier Field at 12 p.m. "Expect congestion and delays near the stadium," the Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications said in a release. Here's a breakdown of all the Chicago holiday events that kick off this weekend, when they begin and what to know.

Iconic CTA Holiday Train and Bus return for 2026: See the full schedule and when they'll be near youin Millennium Park. The official Christmas tree for 2026 hails from Campton Hills and was donated by the Clark family. The pre-show begins at 5 p.m. and the official lighting ceremony starts at 6 p.m. All guests are required to enter through security checkpoints and will be subject to bag checks.

Advertisement

According to authorities, security checkpoints could close early if capacity is reached.

"Visitors are encouraged to enter from the south, with the quickest access points located along Monroe Street at Michigan Avenue or further east into the park," the city said. Washington Street between Wabash and Michigan AvenuesMichigan Avenue between Monroe and Randolph StreetsStreet closures will remain in effect until 11:59 p.m. Public transportation is strongly encouraged.

The tree will stay lit through Jan. 10The beloved Lincoln Park Zoo holiday tradition begins at 4:30 p.m. Friday, with over 3 million lights and hundreds of nostalgic displays. ZooLights also features a ferris wheel, light tunnel, carolers, ice carvers, s'mores, hot cocoa and more. The famous Chicago tradition kicks off at 11 a.m. Saturday, with"Lights Festival Lane" in Pioneer Court.

The parade begins Saturday at 5:30 p.m., with fireworks at 7:15 p.m.5:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Delaware St. – Dearborn St. to Clark St. Upper Columbus Dr. – Wacker Dr. to Randolph St.