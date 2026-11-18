Christine Quinn says she wishes Chrishell Stause all the best, claims she never had a problem with her, and would have been open to returning to Selling Sunset even if Stause was still on the show.

“ Selling Sunset” star Christine Quinn wishes Chrishell Stause “all the best” after their years-long feud. Quinn told Us Weekly that she “never had a problem with” Stause and doesn’t hold grudges.

Quinn also revealed that she would have been open to rejoining the cast even if Stause was still involved.

Also read ‘The Body’ Creator Quinn Shephard on Quitting Acting and Turning Religious Trauma Into Queer, Catholic Ecstasy

“Even though we had disagreements, I could still show up to work. So I wouldn’t have a problem filming with her. Would it be comfortable? Probably not for her.

But she’s doing her own thing . She was on for nine seasons. I don’t think she wants to be on the show anymore. ”“The animosity wasn’t from me,” Quinn insisted.

“I was willing to be in rooms with her. ”Quinn also said she would have returned to “Selling Sunset” even if Stause was still part of the cast.ahead of its sixth season — admitted that she felt “vindicated” by her enemy’s behavior in the seasons after she left.

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“I was definitely right about Chrishell,” she boasted. “People’s eyes were opened. I’m like a truffle pig. I can smell a biatch from a mile away.

” The “How to Be a Boss Bitch” author also noted that it was time for several of her former co-stars to leave the show as “the energy was getting dark and vile, and it wasn’t fun for anyone. ”“Even though we had disagreements, I could still show up to work. So I wouldn’t have a problem filming with her,” Quinn said of Stause .

Despite the sentiment, Quinn made it clear that she’s not upset that Stause exited after Season 9.

“Some of these girls are just bad leftovers, and if you leave fish out too long, it reeks up your house,” she quipped. “It was time. We needed a mix-up. ”“I can bond and relate to anyone who’s going through a breakup,” she told the outlet.

“I never met G. I wish all the best. ”Due to her dramatic breakup, she does have sympathy for Stause’s recent split from longtime partner G Flip . Stause, 45, and Quinn, 38, were both original castmembers of “Selling Sunset,” which premiered in 2019. The former soap opera actress came on to the scene as a new agent at The Oppenheim Group, a luxury real estate brokerage, while Quinn was a seasoned top employee.

The author was a seasoned agent at the Oppenheim Group, while Stause was the newbie.

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“I’ve vacillated back and forth with this decision in the past,” she told Bustle at the time. “I’ve gotten to a place where I don’t need the show financially,” she noted. “I’m lucky to have other forms of employment because it’s no longer good for my mental health. ”Our community is about connecting people through open and thoughtful conversations.

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"The animosity wasn’t from me," Quinn insisted. "I was willing to be in rooms with her. "Quinn also said she would have returned to"Selling Sunset" even if Stause was still part of the cast. "Even though we had disagreements, I could still show up to work.

So I wouldn’t have a problem filming with her," Quinn said of Stause . Despite the sentiment, Quinn made it clear that she's not upset that Stause exited after Season 9. Due to her dramatic breakup, she does have sympathy for Stause's recent split from longtime partner G Flip .

The author was a seasoned agent at the Oppenheim Group, while Stause was the newbie.