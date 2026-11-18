Christine Quinn details her difficult sole custody arrangement and co-parenting struggles following her split from her husband, highlighting the emotional toll on their young son Christian.

Christine Quinn has opened up about the intense personal challenges she faces as a single mother following her separation from her husband after four years of marriage. The former star of the reality television series Selling Sunset cites irreconcilable differences as the primary reason for the end of her union. The couple shares a five-year-old son named Christian, who was born in May 2021, and Quinn is currently navigating the complexities of raising him entirely on her own.

The Reality of Sole Custody Arrangements

Quinn explicitly states that she is a single mom with no coparenting structure in place. She explains that there is no financial help coming from her ex-husband and no existing relationship between them. This complete separation means that Quinn handles every aspect of their daily lives without any support. In a strange twist of perspective, she notes that this solitary arrangement is all she has known and expresses a sense of gratitude for her independence despite the difficulties.

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Navigating Fatherhood Questions With Christian

The absence of a father figure has introduced new emotional complexities into Quinn and Christian's lives. Quinn teases that questions regarding the definition of a dad and the concept of fatherhood naturally arise. Christian hears Quinn refer to her own father as Dad and has begun asking questions about who Daddy is. Quinn admits she did not initially know how to answer these inquiries but notes that viewers will see how she navigates these sensitive topics on the upcoming season of Selling Sunset.

Daily Routine and Motherhood Lifestyle

Beyond the public spotlight of luxury real estate, Quinn describes her life as that of a dedicated homebody. She personally drives Christian to school every single day and does not employ a nanny for childcare. This hands-on approach defines her current reality, where she balances professional ambitions with the demands of solo parenting. Quinn finds comfort in these ordinary activities, which stand in stark contrast to the high-stakes world of multimillion-dollar home sales.

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Quinn's Perspective on Parenting a Boy

Quinn highlights the distinct joys of raising a young boy, noting that he is a low-maintenance child. She describes Christian as brilliant and fun, with interests that include trains, cars, trucks, and building things. She humorously refers to him as a future engineer, emphasizing his clever nature. Quinn also points out the practical advantages of having a son, stating that his clothing needs are simple. She can dress him in shorts and a shirt, and he is ready for the day, unlike the perfection required for girl's outfits.

Selling Sunset Season Ten Cast Dynamics

The reality series continues to balance its focus on the Southern California luxury housing market with the personal dramas of the Oppenheim Group agents. When not closing deals in five-inch stilettos, the cast gathers in their West Hollywood office to discuss life updates. Christine Quinn mentions that the back-and-forth of her personal situation is emotionally taxing, yet she remains grateful for the simplicity of her current life with her son. Her return to the show promises to bring these raw, unfiltered moments to the forefront for the audience.

Jason Oppenheim Excited For Season Ten Return

Jason Oppenheim, the founder of the Oppenheim Group, has shared his enthusiasm for the upcoming tenth season of Selling Sunset. Speaking to TMZ on Monday, May 11, at the age of forty-nine, Oppenheim stated he is more excited about this season than any previous one. The anticipated return of Christine Quinn and fellow agent Heather Rae El Moussa adds significant momentum to the new episodes. This sentiment marks a shift from the dynamics of the first few seasons, indicating a fresh energy for the cast and crew as they prepare for the new filming cycle.