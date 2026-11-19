Selling Sunset season 10 cast changes see Christine Quinn returning after a four-year hiatus while Chrishell Stause exits the franchise. Explore the details of this major reality TV shift.

Christine Quinn is officially returning to the cast of Selling Sunset for the upcoming tenth season following a four-year absence from the hit reality television franchise. This significant roster change marks the first time in the show's history that original cast member Chrishell Stause will not be filming, creating a notable shift in the dynamics at the Oppenheim Group brokerage.

Quinn Confirms Willingness to Return Despite Past Friction

Christine Quinn clarified that any previous animosity on her part was non-existent during her time with the network. She stated that she was always willing to work in the same rooms as Stause and maintain professional boundaries despite personal disagreements. Quinn emphasized that she never had a problem showing up to work and could still collaborate effectively with her former colleague throughout the years she was part of the team.

Also read Christine Quinn Returns to Selling Sunset Season 10 on December 4

The reality star explicitly confirmed that she would have no issues filming with Stause again. While she acknowledged that the situation might not feel comfortable for Stause, Quinn assured that she personally would be perfectly fine with that arrangement. This declaration comes as the production team finalizes the lineup for the tenth season, which has reportedly been delayed while waiting for Quinn's participation to be secured.

Stause Explains Her Exit and Current Relationship With Quinn

Chrishell Stause, 45, recently discussed the ongoing tension between herself and Quinn during a Thursday, October 30, episode of Watch With Andy Cohen. Appearing on the talk show, Stause admitted that the two remain on speaking terms and are not mending their bridges anytime soon. She addressed the feud directly when grilled by fans regarding their current status, confirming that the silence between them persists.

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Stause, who is 44 years old, noted that Quinn is currently doing her own thing and has been on the show for many seasons. She suggested that Quinn's desire is likely to no longer be part of the television series. This perspective aligns with the broader cast shakeup, where long-standing members are being replaced by new talent, signaling a new era for the popular Netflix series.

Quinn Reflects on Personal Growth and Breakup Healing

Christine Quinn opened up about her personal journey, noting that she had to leave the show for her own mental health due to significant life changes. She mentioned that her marriage was falling apart and that she had just had a son, which created an overwhelming amount of pressure. Despite these challenges, Quinn expressed that she never wanted to leave the franchise permanently because of her passion for real estate and the Oppenheim Group.

She told the audience that she has grown significantly during her time away and that fans will be pleasantly surprised by her return. Quinn described herself as still being the same person but slightly softer and more vulnerable than before. She emphasized that when she got back into the routine, it felt like no time had gone by, allowing her to jump back into the professional world with renewed energy and enthusiasm.

Future Dynamics and Potential for Reconciliation

Despite their differences, Quinn did not rule out the possibility of working things out with Stause in the future. Both women have undergone substantial changes in their personal lives, which might pave the way for a different dynamic. Quinn shared that she can definitely bond and relate to anyone going through a breakup, acknowledging the horrible nature of such situations and stating she would not wish it on her worst enemy.

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Stause announced in October that her four-year relationship had ended, adding another layer of complexity to the interpersonal dynamics within the cast. Quinn's willingness to work alongside Stause again suggests a level of professional maturity that may influence the tone of the upcoming season. The casting decisions for Selling Sunset season 10 reflect these shifts, moving away from past conflicts toward a fresh start with returning and new faces alike.