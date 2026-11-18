Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn discusses her hiatus, divorce, and return to Netflix's hit reality series in her first major interview since leaving the show in 2022.

Christine Quinn is preparing to return to the spotlight as a cast member of Selling Sunset for its tenth season, marking a significant comeback after a multi-year hiatus from the popular Netflix reality series. The 38-year-old real estate agent and author sat down for an extensive interview to discuss her personal journey, her divorce, and the emotional process of rejoining the high-stakes world of Los Angeles luxury real estate.

Quinn Reflects on Hiatus and Divorce

Quinn departed the Oppenheim Group in 2022 following a five-season run on the show, a decision driven by intense personal turmoil. Her departure followed a period involving a restraining order filed against her former husband, Kevin, who was later arrested for violating an emergency protective order. The legal battle culminated in a divorce filing in April, with Kevin requesting legal custody of their five-year-old son.

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During this challenging chapter, Quinn relocated to her home state to remain closer to her support system, including her parents and sister. She describes this time as essential for her mental health, noting that she needed to prioritize her well-being and her child over her career. Despite the separation, she maintained a close relationship with her son, seeing him every weekend while living in Texas.

Navigating Feuds and Office Dynamics

Reentering the world of Selling Sunset required Quinn to address lingering tensions with former colleagues, particularly Chrishell Stause. During a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, which aired on Thursday, October 30, Stause confirmed that she and Quinn are not currently speaking. The feud between the two Superfans and former costars has been a defining narrative of the show in recent years.

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Quinn acknowledges the difficulty of working in an all-female environment where drama is inevitable. She expressed regret over some of her past interactions, suggesting that her delivery sometimes came across as too harsh. She noted that while she strives for honesty, the intense nature of the workplace led to collateral damage in relationships that she now wishes she could soften.

The Decision to Rejoin Oppenheim Group

Despite her reservations about leaving her peaceful life in Texas, Quinn accepted the opportunity to return to California. She described the decision as difficult because it meant dropping everything to film for three months, but she knew it was the right choice for her career and her passion for real estate. The Oppenheim Group leadership assured her that the new season would focus on a lighter, more fun energy rather than the darker, pettier dynamics of previous years.

Quinn stated that the timing felt right because she had grown as a person and was ready to embrace her vulnerability. She believes that audiences will be pleasantly surprised by her transformation, describing herself as softer and more open than before. Her goal is to bring a balanced energy to the show, combining her natural wit with a newfound sense of confidence and self-assurance.

Future Plans and Personal Growth

The return of Christine Quinn to Selling Sunset Season 10 signals a new chapter not just for the show, but for her personal brand. As the author of a 2022 book, she has used her platform to share her story and connect with fans on a deeper level. Her willingness to discuss her marriage and current relationship status reflects a commitment to authenticity that she hopes will resonate with viewers.

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Looking ahead, Quinn is focused on maintaining the positive changes she has made in her life. She intends to balance her professional ambitions with her role as a mother, ensuring that her career does not overshadow her family life. Her return represents a fresh start, aiming to restore the fun and camaraderie that made the original seasons of Selling Sunset so beloved by audiences worldwide.