Christine McGuinness Writes Erotic Novel, Attends European Diversity Awards

Christine McGuinness attends the European Diversity Awards in London while confirming she is writing a '50 Shades of Gay' style erotic novel and discusses her new book.

Christine McGuinness made a striking appearance at the European Diversity Awards in London on Friday, showcasing her fashion sense and openness about her personal life. The 38-year-old reality television star and model turned heads in a figure-hugging teal minidress as she posed for photographers outside the Hilton Park Lane hotel. She completed her elegant ensemble with multi-coloured heels and dangling earrings, drawing attention to her slender physique at the high-profile event.

Writing Erotic Novel Inspired By Life

Christine McGuinness is currently working on an erotic novel that draws direct inspiration from her recent experiences with her sexuality. The mother-of-three has described the upcoming project as being on the lines of '50 Shades of Gay', confirming that while the book is fiction, she is using real-life emotions and moments as creative fuel. She admitted that she often jots down notes immediately after intimate encounters to ensure she captures her feelings accurately before they fade from memory.

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The former wife of Paddy McGuinness explained that writing has become a crucial outlet for her emotional expression. She stated that she previously felt blocked and unable to get her feelings out properly through other means. By scribbling bits of thoughts and experiences directly into her journal, she ensures that the raw emotion of the moment is preserved for her literary work. This creative process allows her to explore her identity in a structured and productive way.

Coming Out And Personal Safety

The star, who exclusively dated women following her divorce from Paddy McGuinness, recently opened up about the profound impact of coming out as bisexual. Speaking to The Times, she described feeling safer, more comfortable, more attractive, and sexier after embracing her true self. She noted that she now feels more like herself and enjoys the dynamic preferences she has with women, highlighting that she does not want to simply lie down but is 'hungry' in her interactions.

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Christine McGuinness has also received a significant number of messages from mothers who are navigating similar shifts in their lives. Many women have thanked her for her transparency, especially those dealing with separation from their husbands. Her openness has resonated with these individuals, providing a sense of solidarity and encouragement as they explore their own identities and relationships after significant life changes.

Living Arrangements With Paddy McGuinness

Despite their split four years ago, Christine McGuinness and Paddy McGuinness continue to share the home they designed together in Cheshire. The pair share three children, including 11-year-old twins Penelope and Leo, as well as eight-year-old Felicity, all of whom have autism. Christine explained that living together for the sake of their family is not difficult, as they view each other as family and keep their separate personal lives distinct from their parenting duties.

The ex-couple maintains a stable environment for their children by ensuring that whatever happens outside the house does not affect their home life. Christine noted that neither she nor Paddy wants to sell the house, as they are comfortable with their current arrangement. However, she acknowledged that if either party decides to move on properly with a new partner, they will need to discuss finding separate living spaces. For now, the decision to remain in the shared family home remains mutually agreed upon.

Dating Preferences And Future Goals

During a candid appearance on the It Started With A Kiss podcast, Christine McGuinness branded herself a 'five-star lesbian' and detailed her attraction to masculine women. She shared that she prefers to be the dominant partner during intimacy and enjoys a clear dynamic where both parties understand her expectations. Her social life has become fuller as she meets people at events, mixing with circles of gay, bi, and pansexual individuals in London.

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Looking toward the future, Christine expressed a desire for a wife one day, emphasizing that she wants a blessing and celebration of love rather than a legalised marriage. She values having separate lives initially, allowing her to focus on her family and home in Cheshire while enjoying her work and fun in London. She is trying not to plan too far ahead, preferring to enjoy the present moment and avoid the panic that comes from overthinking the future.