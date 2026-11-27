Christine McGuinness has officially registered her 'Goddess' brand trademark, defeating legal opposition from Alo Yoga. Read details on the ruling and her future brand plans.

Christine McGuinness has secured a significant legal victory in a trademark dispute with the high-profile American athletic apparel company Alo Yoga. The Real Housewives of Cheshire star successfully defended her right to use the name Goddess for her upcoming beauty and fitness product lines after the UK Intellectual Property Office ruled in her favor.

Official government records confirm that the application for Goddess By Christine McGuinness has been fully registered. The trademark provides exclusive rights to the brand name for a period exceeding ten years, with the registration entry date listed as 2 October 2026 and a scheduled renewal date of 8 April 2034.

Also read Laura Brand Visits Russell Brand at HM Prison Littlehey Amid Probe

Alo Yoga Challenges Brand Name Registration

The legal conflict began when Alo Yoga, a Los Angeles-based sportswear giant reportedly valued at $10 billion, formally opposed Christine's trademark application. The company argued that Christine's proposed branding would cause confusion with their existing product line, which includes a collection named Goddess featuring various apparel items.

Alo Yoga sought to block Christine from using the term Goddess for her new range, which includes cosmetics, perfumes, and yoga gear. The sportswear firm already utilizes the word Goddess to market specific items, including tops priced at £58 and leggings costing £118, aiming to protect their commercial interests against potential market dilution.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Intellectual Property Office Approves Application

Lawyers representing the UK government department reviewed the competing claims and ultimately ruled that Christine McGuinness is permitted to proceed with the Goddess By Christine McGuinness trademark. This decision effectively allows her to use the term Goddess on her forthcoming merchandise without legal hindrance from the American corporation.

The successful registration covers a broad spectrum of goods intended for her new venture. The approved trading classes explicitly include clothing, footwear, headgear, exercise wear, yoga shoes, and various beauty products such as nail varnish and overnight face masks.

Christine McGuinness Previous Business Ventures

This new development follows a previous commercial attempt by the television personality to establish a larger lifestyle empire through her activewear brand VIBE By Christine. Launched in 2020, the initial collection featured high-waisted leggings and crop tops designed for both yoga and gym use, with sizing ranging from 6 to 18.

Despite positive early feedback on social media, where she amassed 16,000 followers, the VIBE By Christine range suffered from poor sales figures. Christine subsequently dissolved the company registered to manage the cash flow from the clothing line, effectively abandoning the project.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Future Plans for Beauty and Wellness Products

With the legal hurdle now cleared, Christine McGuinness is poised to launch her diversified product range. The registered trademark enables her to sell a wide variety of women's beauty products alongside her fitness apparel, marking a strategic pivot from her previous failed fashion endeavor.

The divorcee is currently navigating personal changes, including her ongoing separation from TV star Paddy McGuinness. This trademark win provides a solid foundation for her next chapter in business, allowing her to market her unique brand identity without further opposition from international sportswear firms.