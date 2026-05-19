Christine McGuinness Teases Romantic Night at London Hotel After Being Spotted Kissing DJ Roxxxan

Model Christine McGuinness was seen kissing DJ Roxxxan, but a carousel of images from her recent hotel stay in London shows she was also having a flirty and fun-filled time. She took a sexy and romantic selfie in a pink lingerie while stretched on a bed with a floral background and a selfie in the bathroom in a low-cut top with matching underwear. The model teased her night away with the caption 'Romanticising the madness because somebody has to.'

Christine McGuinness has teased a romantic night away at a London hotel, days after being spotted kissing DJ Roxxxan. The model, 38, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a carousel of images from her stay at One Hundred Shoreditch, including a cheeky hotel sign which read: 'Please do not disturb'.

Christine, who split from ex-husband Paddy in 2022, was said to be dating Olympic gold medallist Nicola Adams, 43, last month. However, days later she was seen locking lips with the rapper and DJ. And while the blonde beauty didn't confirm if she had company on her trip, she certainly appeared to be enjoying the single life as she shared a selection of sexy snaps





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Christine Mcguinness Romance Hotel Stay Sexy Snaps Single Life

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Christine McGuinness Teases Romantic Night at London Hotel After Being Spotted Kissing DJ RoxxxanModel Christine McGuinness was seen kissing DJ Roxxxan, but a carousel of images from her recent hotel stay in London shows she was also having a flirty and fun-filled time. She took a sexy and romantic selfie in a pink lingerie while stretched on a bed with a floral background and a selfie in the bathroom in a low-cut top with matching underwear. The model teased her night away with the caption 'Romanticising the madness because somebody has to.'

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