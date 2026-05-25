Christine McGuinness Shows Off Jaw-Dropping Figure in Thong Bikini at Beach

TV personality and model Christine McGuinness flaunted her figure in a thong bikini while enjoying a rare day to herself at the beach over the Bank Holiday. She followed this with a post about embracing the single life and spending time alone, saying she doesn't understand how people get bored and that she gives herself a beautiful day.

Christine McGuinness shows off jaw-dropping figure in thong bikini as she enjoys rare day to herself at the beach. The 38-year-old model and TV personality posted a sizzling Instagram video showing her working on her tan at the beach over the Bank Holiday weekend.

She looked sensational in a barely-there black two-piece swimsuit with a skimpy triangle top and matching thong bottoms, styling her blonde hair in two neat French braids. Christine later claimed she don't understand how people get bored alone and instead enjoys spending time by herself, saying 'Remember you are your own energy. Give yourself a beautiful day.

' This comes days after she was spotted kissing DJ Roxxan and earlier this week she shared snaps from a romantic night away at a London hotel





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Christine Mcguinness Thong Bikini Beach Bank Holiday DJ Roxxan Single Life Embracing Alone Time

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