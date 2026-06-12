Christine McGuinness Shines at Rainbow Honours, Opens Up About Dating and Dual Life

At the Rainbow Honours in London, Christine McGuinness turned heads in a sparkling gold dress. She spoke candidly about her identity as a "five-star lesbian," her preference for separate family and city lives, and her approach to dating and intimacy.

Christine McGuinness made a glamorous appearance at the Rainbow Honours held at the London Hilton on Thursday evening, drawing all attention with her stunning outfit.

The 38-year-old television personality wore a sparkling gold mini dress that highlighted her legs and her surgically enhanced figure, completing the look with silver strappy heels and a matching clutch. She arrived with other celebrities including Denise Welch, Sinitta, Vanessa Feltz, and Tom Read Wilson. The Rainbow Honours celebrate individuals and organizations that have made significant contributions to LGBTQIA+ equality throughout the year.

Christine, who shares three children with her ex-husband Paddy McGuinness, has been open about balancing her family life in the north with her social and work life in London. She has also been very vocal about her sexuality since her divorce. In a recent interview on the LGBTQ+ podcast "It Started With A Kiss," she described herself as a "five-star lesbian" and expressed her desire to find a wife.

She explained her preference for maintaining separate spheres: her family and home in one place and her independent life in London where she can work, socialize, and relax without immediate family obligations. She acknowledged that this arrangement sometimes leads to tensions with partners who eventually want to meet her children or integrate their lives more fully.

Christine emphasized that she is upfront about her situation from the start, noting that she has consistently been the one to uphold this boundary in her relationships. The event also featured other notable attendees: Denise Welch shimmered in a black pin-stripe suit after performing at Mighty Hoopla; Sinitta wore a red T-shirt in tribute to the late Kanya King; Lizzie Cundy dazzled in a white feathered mini dress; and Tom Read Wilson looked sharp in a green and white striped shirt with a black suit.

During the podcast, Christine also shared details about her dating preferences, including her stance on using only new, unopened sex toys. She recounted an encounter with a woman she met at a hotel, describing the intense attraction and the decision to take things slowly before becoming intimate. Her candid reflections underscore her commitment to living authentically while navigating the complexities of love, family, and identity





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Christine Mcguinness Rainbow Honours LGBTQIA+ Five-Star Lesbian Paddy Mcguinness Dating Sexuality London Hilton

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