Christine McGuinness's steamy kiss with DJ Roxxxan sparks romance rumors

The model, 38, who split from ex-husband Paddy in 2022, was seen packing on the PDA with Roxxxan this weekend. Rumours of her blossoming romance with Nicola Adams, 43, emerged after they attended The DIVA Awards in April.

Christine McGuinness was pictured sharing a steamy kiss with DJ Roxxxan in her Land Rover Defender in London on Saturday. The model, 38, who split from ex-husband Paddy in 2022, was said to be dating Olympic gold medallist Nicola Adams , 43, last month however she appeared preoccupied as she got hot and heavy with Roxxxan.

Rumours of her blossoming romance with Nicola emerged after they attended The DIVA Awards in April - a celebration of the achievements of LGBTQIA women and non-binary people. An onlooker said the pair's connection was undeniable, telling the Daily Mail's Eden Confidential: 'They were inseparable and looked like they were a couple.

' Christine McGuinness was pictured sharing a steamy kiss with DJ Roxxxan in her Land Rover Defender in London on Saturday. Once Roxxxan had entered the car the duo got up close and shared their romantic moment. Roxxxan showed off her spunky green hairdo before meeting with her romantic partner. Despite this, Christine was seen packing on the PDA with Roxxxan this weekend.

She first fuelled romance rumours with the musician, whose real name is Roxanne Conway, back in 2024 after they jetted off to Spain together. The Daily Mail has contacted Christine's representative for comment. Christine recently opened up about her sexuality where she spoke about being a 'five-star lesbian', her love of 'Japanese bondage' and that she was looking for a wife. After the LGBTQ+ podcast interview, where she opened up about her sexuality, Christine admitted she had 'overshared'.

Nicola, an undefeated former professional boxer, split from her partner last year – model and influencer Ella Baig, 28 – with whom she had a son, Taylor Nate, by IVF in July 2022. A source close to Christine told Daily Mail: ‘Speaking more openly and publicly about her sexuality is like a weight lifted off her shoulders, and she can finally be herself. ’ Christine has exclusively dated women since her divorce from Paddy.

Their steamy moment came amid increasing whispers about their romance. The model, 38, who split from ex-husband Paddy in 2022, was said to be dating Olympic gold medallist Nicola Adams, 43, last month however she appeared preoccupied as she got hot and heavy with Roxxxan. Christine has exclusively dated women since her divorce from Paddy. Their steamy moment came amid increasing whispers about their romance.

Christine met the Take Me Out star through a mutual friend in 2007 when she was just 19 years old, with the pair getting engaged two years later and tying the knot in June 2011. Speaking in an interview last year, Christine opened up about her sexuality and her divorce from Paddy, and revealed she has dated women since she was a teenager.

The TV personality explained to Elizabeth Day on her How To Fail podcast, that her ex-husband and family have known about her sexuality since she was little and it was 'never a secret'. She and Paddy separated in 2022 after 11 years of marriage, with Christine saying she was dating women, including one two-year 'situationship', before she met him, and admits she wants a connection for herself and not a step-parent for her children.

She told the broadcaster: 'It shouldn't matter somebody's gender. It never mattered to me, which was why once me and my ex-husband were separated and I met people, I didn't properly date





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Christine Mcguinness DJ Roxxxan Land Rover Defender Steamy Kiss Romance Rumors Nicola Adams Take Me Out Star LGBTQIA Women And Non-Binary People The DIVA Awards Spunky Green Hairdo Japanese Bondage Five-Star Lesbian Looking For A Wife Ex-Husband Paddy Divorce From Paddy Dating Women Since She Was A Teenager Step-Parent For Her Children

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