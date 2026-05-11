Christine McGuinness's PDA with DJ Roxxxan sparks romance rumors

The model, Christine McGuinness, was seen having a steamy kiss with DJ Roxxxan in her Land Rover Defender in London on Saturday. This incident emerged after rumors of her dating Olympic gold medalist Nicola Adams. Christine and Roxxxan were also seen having PDA in 2024 after a previous trip together. Christine has openly spoken about her sexuality, revealing to be a 'five-star lesbian,' her involvement in BDSM, and her search for a wife whereas Nicola separated from her partner last year.

Christine McGuinness was spotted sharing a passionate kiss with DJ Roxxxan in her Land Rover Defender in London on Saturday. The model was rumored to be dating Olympic gold medalist Nicola Adams while being preoccupied with Roxxxan.

Rumored dating with Nicola emerged during The DIVA Awards, a celebration of LGBTQIA women and non-binary individuals. Christine and Roxxxan were also seen packing on the PDA in 2024 after a previous trip together. Christine recently opened up about her sexuality, her involvement in BDSM, and her desire for a wife. Nicola, on the other hand, split from her partner last year and is currently single





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Christine Mcguinness PDA Sporty Spice DJ Roxxxan Nicola Adams BDSM Mother Of Two 5-Star Lesbian

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