Christine McGuinness Reveals Solo Dating Journey and New Erotic Novel

Christine McGuinness opens up about embracing solo dating, identifying as a five-star lesbian, and writing a new erotic novel inspired by her life after coming out as bisexual.

Christine McGuinness has revealed that she is currently embracing the concept of ' solo dating' to better understand her romantic preferences after publicly identifying as a five-star lesbian. The reality television personality shared details of her personal journey and lifestyle choices, emphasizing that she is focusing on her own well-being and independence.

Christine McGuinness Embraces Solo Dating Routine

Christine McGuinness flaunted her figure in a black bikini during a recent Instagram post, which featured a video of her spending a day at a spa. In the post, the TV personality explained that she is 'dating myself to see why it's so difficult' in her search for a partner, insisting that she is 'not the problem' when it comes to modern dating challenges. The video captured her relaxing in a sauna and meditating before taking a dip in a swimming pool, showcasing her commitment to self-care.

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Christine wrote in the caption that she loves slow mornings and finds the sound of water peaceful due to her zodiac sign being Pisces. She highlighted that her regular sauna sessions are for genuine well-being rather than just for posing, and she described meditation as her best friend. She added that good music, energy, and vibes are essential to her routine, noting that dancing like nobody is watching is also a key part of her life.

She declared that her new hobby is 'solo dating' and dared anyone to disturb her peace during this period of self-discovery. This shift in focus comes after she branded herself as a five-star lesbian, a label she has adopted as she navigates her sexuality following her divorce. The mother-of-three uses this time to reconnect with herself before potentially entering the dating scene again.

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Christine McGuinness and Erotic Novel Project

Christine McGuinness recently discussed how coming out as bisexual has allowed her to feel safer, more comfortable, and more attractive to herself. She told The Times that she feels sexier and more like her true self since being open about her sexuality. The star explained that she receives numerous messages from mothers who are going through similar shifts after separating from their husbands, thanking her for her transparency.

In addition to her personal reflections, Christine confirmed that she is writing an erotic novel that draws inspiration from her real life experiences. Although she stated that the book will be fiction, she is taking cues from her own journey, describing the work as being along the lines of '50 Shades of Gay'. She admitted to having writer's block at times but manages to capture her feelings by scribbling notes after intimate moments to ensure she does not forget her thoughts.

Christine has not held back on detailing her preferences in the bedroom since her divorce. She revealed that she has exclusively dated women since her split, showing no hesitation in describing what she looks for in a partner. This candid approach has resonated with many, as she continues to break barriers and discuss LGBTQIA+ topics with openness and honesty.

Paddy McGuinness and Family Living Arrangements

Despite their split four years ago, Christine and Paddy McGuinness continue to live in the same home they designed in Cheshire. The pair share three children, including eleven-year-old twins Penelope and Leo, and eight-year-old Felicity, all of whom have autism. They have chosen to live together for the sake of their family, with Christine explaining that it is not difficult between them and that they are family first.

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Christine emphasized that whatever happens outside the house does not affect their co-parenting dynamic. She stated that if one of them wants to move on properly in a romantic sense, they will need to discuss getting separate places, but currently, none of them want to sell the house. This arrangement allows them to provide stability for their children while navigating their individual lives.

Christine McGuinness Views on Future Relationships

Christine McGuinness has expressed a desire for a wife one day, not necessarily through a legalised marriage, but as a blessing and celebration of love. During an appearance on the It Started With A Kiss podcast, she shared that she is attracted to masculine women and prefers to be the dominant partner during intimacy. She joked about being 'hungry' and making sure her partners know she is there to eat, not just lie down.

She values having a separate life, keeping her family and home in one sphere while her work and fun life happen in London. Christine admitted that she is not set on being in a serious relationship just yet, preferring to see how things go without planning too far ahead. She noted that she can panic if she thinks about the future too much, so she is trying to enjoy the moment and figure things out as they arise.