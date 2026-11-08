Christine McGuinness on Solo Dating and Writing Erotic Novel

Christine McGuinness discusses solo dating, her identity as a bisexual woman, and her upcoming erotic novel inspired by her life after divorce from Paddy McGuinness.

Reality television personality Christine McGuinness has publicly shared her new personal philosophy of solo dating while revealing details about her upcoming erotic novel. The mother-of-three documented a recent spa day on Instagram, using the platform to explain that she is currently focusing on self-love to understand the complexities of her dating life.

Christine McGuinness Embraces Solo Dating

In a video posted to her social media channels, Christine appeared in a black bikini featuring a triangle top and matching tie-side bottoms. She explained that she is dating herself to determine why finding a partner has been difficult. The television star insisted that she is not the problem in her romantic life and emphasized that this period of self-discovery is about enjoying her own company rather than rushing into a relationship.

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Christine described her spa routine as an essential part of her well-being, noting that she enjoys slow mornings, sauna sessions, and meditation. She identified as a Pisces and mentioned that the sound of water brings her peace. Her post highlighted that regular sauna visits are for her health, not for posing, and that meditation has become a close friend. She added that good music and energy are vital, and she finds it essential to dance without worrying about how she looks.

Writing Erotic Novel Inspired by Life

Alongside her reflections on dating, Christine confirmed she is writing a new erotic novel that draws inspiration from her real-life experiences. The reality star stated that the book is fiction but takes cues from her journey after coming out as bisexual. She explained that she previously faced writer's block and could not express her feelings properly, so she began scribbling notes immediately after intimate moments to capture her thoughts before they faded.

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Christine has openly discussed how embracing her sexuality has made her feel safer, more comfortable, and more attractive. She told The Times that she feels more like herself now and enjoys her preferences in relationships with women. This openness has resonated with many fans, particularly mothers who have reached out to thank her for being honest about their similar experiences of shifting identities after divorce.

Living Arrangements with Ex-Husband Paddy

Despite separating from her ex-husband Paddy McGuinness four years ago, Christine and Patrick continue to reside in the same Cheshire home they designed together. The couple shares three children: eleven-year-old twins Penelope and Leo, and eight-year-old Felicity, all of whom have autism. Christine explained that their co-parenting arrangement is smooth, as they view themselves as family and do not bring outside conflicts into their home life.

Christine noted that neither she nor Paddy wants to sell the house at this time. They maintain a supportive dynamic for the sake of their children, ensuring that their personal lives outside the home do not disrupt the stability of their family environment. This arrangement allows them to focus on raising their kids while navigating their separate romantic futures independently.

Future Relationships and Personal Growth

During a candid appearance on the It Started With A Kiss podcast, Christine described herself as a five-star lesbian and discussed her attractions to masculine women. She expressed a desire to be dominant in intimate relationships and shared that she would love to have a wife one day, viewing it as a blessing and a celebration of love rather than a legal contract.

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Christine admitted that she is not currently seeking a serious relationship and prefers to keep her personal life separate from her family routine. She enjoys having distinct spaces for her children and her work life in London. By avoiding future planning, she aims to avoid panic and pausing, focusing instead on enjoying the present moment and figuring things out as they unfold.