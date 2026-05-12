Christine McGuinness on DJ Roxxxan: 'I’m Just Having Fun, Looking for a Wife'

Christine McGuinness, the ex-wife of Paddy McGuinness, has broken her silence on her relationship with DJ Roxxxan. She declared 'I’m just having fun' while being linked to the DJ in 2024. Christine has been openly dating women since her divorce and has spoken about her desire for a 'wife' one day. Her divorce from Paddy caused a 'toxic' battle over their Cheshire property.

Christine McGuinness has spoken out on her relationship with DJ Roxxxan, declaring 'I’m just having fun' after being linked to the DJ in 2024 after they jetted off to Spain together.

The model has exclusively dated women since her divorce from Paddy McGuinness in 2022, while still living in their Cheshire family home. Christine mentioned her desire for a 'wife' one day and expressed the importance of positive reactions to her declaration on a podcast. Despite its 'toxic' battle over their property, her divorce caused a surprise





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Ruined Romance Rumours: Christine McGuinness' Long-Time Love Always RevealedAfter pictures emerged showing Christine McGuinness and DJ Roxxxan kissing, Christine's long-time love interest Nicola Adams shared a cryptic post. This disclosure sheds light on Christine's confirmed sexuality and love relationships.

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Christine McGuinness's PDA with DJ Roxxxan sparks romance rumorsThe model, Christine McGuinness, was seen having a steamy kiss with DJ Roxxxan in her Land Rover Defender in London on Saturday. This incident emerged after rumors of her dating Olympic gold medalist Nicola Adams. Christine and Roxxxan were also seen having PDA in 2024 after a previous trip together. Christine has openly spoken about her sexuality, revealing to be a 'five-star lesbian,' her involvement in BDSM, and her search for a wife whereas Nicola separated from her partner last year.

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Christine McGuinness's steamy kiss with DJ Roxxxan sparks romance rumorsThe model, 38, who split from ex-husband Paddy in 2022, was seen packing on the PDA with Roxxxan this weekend. Rumours of her blossoming romance with Nicola Adams, 43, emerged after they attended The DIVA Awards in April.

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Christine McGuinness's steamy kiss with DJ Roxxxan sparks romance rumorsThe model, 38, who split from ex-husband Paddy in 2022, was seen packing on the PDA with Roxxxan amid whispers of their blossoming romance. Rumours of her relationship with Nicola Adams, 43, last month were also fueled.

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