Christine McGuinness on Dating and Lifestyle Changes

Exclusive to DailyMail.com, Christine McGuinness has discussed her dating experiences, including her new relationship with DJ Roxxxan, her upcoming showcase at the BAFTAs, and her aspirations for a future wife.

Christine McGuinness has spoken out on her relationship with DJ Roxxxan, dismissing any rumors of them being romantically involved. She has kept her dating life private since splitting from her ex-husband in 2022, but admitted to feeling ready for a relationship and open to new experiences.

Christine, who discovered her autistic and ADHD diagnoses in 2021, opened up about her sexuality on an LGBTQ+ podcast, stating her openness for a future wife. She also touched on her upcoming showcase at the BAFTAs and her excitement for new experiences in her life





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