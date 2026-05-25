Christine McGuinness flaunts jaw-dropping figure in thong bikini during sun-soaked beach day

TV personality Christine McGuinness showed off her stunning bod in a barely-there black bikini on a Bank Holiday beach day. The 38-year-old model, who recently split from husband Paddy McGuinness in 2022, has been getting back into life as a single woman after dates with Olympic gold medallist Nicola Adams and DJ Roxxxan. She says she’s enjoying life as a single woman and is ready to date but hasn’t felt ready before. The model took to Instagram to celebrate solo life, sharing a sizzling video and sexy snaps from her beach day and a romantic night at a London hotel. Christine says she feels like it's the right time to take things slowly and get back into life as a single woman after a whirlwind romance with Roxxxan. She previously told an LGBTQ+ podcast that she was looking for a wife but recently said she’s excited to see what happens. The blonde beauty appears to be embracing her solo life and happily enjoying being single.

Christine McGuinness flaunted her jaw-dropping figure as she slipped into a thong bikini during a sun-soaked beach day on Sunday. The model, 38, posed for a sizzling Instagram video as she worked on her tan at the beach over the Bank Holiday.

Christine looked sensational in the barely-there black two-piece which boasted a skimpy triangle top and matching thong bottoms. Keeping cool by styling her blonde tresses in two neat French braids, the TV personality relaxed on a towel on the stony beach. She wrote: I could be... But when I’ve got a rare day to myself with no plans... it looks like this!

The post comes days after Christine embraced loving herself and said she loves her own company despite recently sending the romance rumour mill into overdrive. Christine McGuinness flaunted her jaw-dropping figure as she slipped into a thong bikini during a sun-soaked beach day on Sunday The model, 38, posed for a sizzling Instagram video as she worked on her tan at the beach over the Bank Holiday The model, who split from ex-husband Paddy in 2022, was said to be dating Olympic gold medallist Nicola Adams, 43, last month.

However, days later she was seen locking lips with DJ Roxxxan. However, in an update to Instagram earlier this week, she hailed her love of spending time by herself as she danced in the woods. Christine wrote: I don’t understand how people get bored alone.. Me, Myself and I always have the best time!

(This story became a grid by popular demand! ). Remember you are your own energy. Give yourself a beautiful day.

Miming to a song, she showed off her energetic moves while enjoying a walk through the trees. This week, Christine teased a romantic night away at a London hotel, days after being spotted kissing Roxxxan. On Tuesday she shared a carousel of images to Instagram from her stay at One Hundred Shoreditch, including a cheeky hotel sign which read: Please do not disturb.

And while the blonde beauty didn’t confirm if she had company on her trip, she certainly appeared to be enjoying the single life as she shared a selection of sexy snaps. Among the images, Christine put on a busty display in a skintight baby pink dress while laying on the floor. Another saw the stunner snapping a selfie in the bathroom while wearing a low-cut pink top and matching underwear.

Captioning her post, she penned: Romanticising the madness because somebody has to. Christine looked sensational in the barely-there black two-piece which boasted a skimpy triangle top and matching thong bottoms Keeping cool by styling her blonde tresses in two neat French braids, the TV personality relaxed on a towel on the stony beach She wrote: I could be... But when I’ve got a rare day to myself with no plans... it looks like this!

The model was seen locking lips with DJ Roxxxan (Christine with Roxxxan in 2024) Read More Christine McGuinness shares snaps from a romantic night away after she was seen kissing DJ Roxxxan Earlier this month, Christine broke her silence on DJ Roxxxan after they were seen kissing in her Land Rover Defender. Speaking to the Daily Mail, the ex-wife of presenter Paddy McGuinness said: It’s all been a bit of a whirlwind and I’m enjoying life.

I’m single and it’s exciting. I’m struggling to keep up with my own life. Someone might have caught my eye. I just want to see how it goes.

I want to do what feels natural to me. I haven’t got anything planned. I’m happy and I’m excited. She added: Dating is supposed to be fun.

I feel ready to date and I haven’t felt ready before. There are still things I want to work out before I have a relationship. Christine previously said on LGBTQ+ podcast, It Started With A Kiss, that she was a ‘five-star lesbian’ and was looking for a wife.

Speaking on the BAFTA red carpet, she told the Daily Mail: ‘I didn’t expect to keep getting messages saying, “Thank you for talking about it, it’s given me the motivation and inspired me to date women. ” It’s lovely. It has helped me feel more comfortable in my own skin. It feels like it’s the right time.

I thought saying it once would make me feel comfortable being myself, but it didn’t. There was still something holding me back. I’m not sure what that was.





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Christine Mcguinness Thong Bikini Beach Day Single Life Dating Paula Abdul London Hotel Paddy Mcguinness Nicola Adams DJ Roxxxan

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

At least 19 injured in suspected stampede at South Carolina’s Atlantic Beach: officialsAt least 19 people were injured when a stampede broke out at a South Carolina beach early Sunday morning, according to officials.

Read more »

Harger: Rob McKenna says the Democrats Christine Gregoire served with wouldn't recognize what Olympia has becomeFormer Governor Christine Gregoire said her own party has a spending problem. Not a revenue problem. A spending problem. She drew applause.

Read more »

Christine McGuinness Shows Off Jaw-Dropping Figure in Thong Bikini at BeachTV personality and model Christine McGuinness flaunted her figure in a thong bikini while enjoying a rare day to herself at the beach over the Bank Holiday. She followed this with a post about embracing the single life and spending time alone, saying she doesn't understand how people get bored and that she gives herself a beautiful day.

Read more »

Christine McGuinness Flaunts Jaw-Dropping Figure in Thong Bikini, Teases Romantic Night AwayChristine McGuinness, a model and TV personality, flaunts her stunning figure in a barely-there black two-piece thong bikini during a sun-soaked beach day. She shares sizzling Instagram videos and sexy snaps from a romantic night away at a London hotel, hinting at a fling with DJ Roxxxan.

Read more »