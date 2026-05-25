Christine McGuinness Flaunts Jaw-Dropping Figure in Thong Bikini, Teases Romantic Night Away

Christine McGuinness, a model and TV personality, flaunts her stunning figure in a barely-there black two-piece thong bikini during a sun-soaked beach day. She shares sizzling Instagram videos and sexy snaps from a romantic night away at a London hotel, hinting at a fling with DJ Roxxxan.

Christine McGuinness flaunted her jaw-dropping figure as she slipped into a thong bikini during a sun-soaked beach day on Sunday. The model, 38, posed for a sizzling Instagram video as she worked on her tan at the beach over the Bank Holiday.

Christine looked sensational in the barely-there black two-piece which boasted a skimpy triangle top and matching thong bottoms. Keeping cool by styling her blonde tresses in two neat French braids, the TV personality relaxed on a towel on the stony beach. She wrote: 'I could be... But when I’ve got a rare day to myself with no plans... it looks like this!

' The post comes days after Christine embraced loving herself and said she loves her own company despite recently sending the romance rumour mill into overdrive. Christine McGuinness was seen locking lips with DJ Roxxxan.

However, in an update to Instagram earlier this week, she hailed her love of spending time by herself as she danced in the woods. Christine teased a romantic night away at a London hotel, days after being spotted kissing Roxxxan. On Tuesday she shared a carousel of images to Instagram from her stay at One Hundred Shoreditch, including a cheeky hotel sign which read: 'Please do not disturb'.

While the blonde beauty didn't confirm if she had company on her trip, she certainly appeared to be enjoying the single life as she shared a selection of sexy snaps. Among the images, Christine put on a busty display in a skintight baby pink dress while laying on the floor. Another saw the stunner snapping a selfie in the bathroom while wearing a low-cut pink top and matching underwear.

Captioning her post, she penned: 'Romanticising the madness because somebody has to.





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Christine Mcguinness Thong Bikini Beach Day Instagram Video Romantic Night Away DJ Roxxxan London Hotel Sexy Snaps

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Christine McGuinness Shows Off Jaw-Dropping Figure in Thong Bikini at BeachTV personality and model Christine McGuinness flaunted her figure in a thong bikini while enjoying a rare day to herself at the beach over the Bank Holiday. She followed this with a post about embracing the single life and spending time alone, saying she doesn't understand how people get bored and that she gives herself a beautiful day.

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