Christine McGuinness reveals ex-husband Paddy McGuinness remains in their Cheshire mansion with his new partner Emma Carey, prioritizing co-parenting their autistic children.

Christine McGuinness has officially addressed the current living arrangements with her ex-husband, Paddy McGuinness, confirming that he has no immediate intentions to vacate their shared £6.5million family residence in Cheshire. The former Take Me Out presenter and his new partner, BBC publicist Emma Carey, continue to reside in the property alongside Christine, allowing the family to maintain a stable environment for their three children who all have autism.

The Co-Parenting Living Arrangement Details

Following their separation in 2022 after eleven years of marriage, Paddy, age 53, and Christine, age 38, have established a unique domestic dynamic that prioritizes the well-being of their offspring over traditional post-divorce separation protocols. The couple continues to share the expansive estate, which features separate living wings to ensure both parties retain their personal space and privacy while navigating their individual romantic lives. Christine McGuinness has stated that this arrangement is mutually beneficial, describing it as fortunate that they can get along so well as friends and effectively co-parent without the logistical chaos often associated with split households.

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Emma Carey And The BBC Professional Context

Paddy McGuinness recently began a relationship with Emma Carey, a publicist who previously worked as a publicity lead for BBC Radio 2, where Paddy hosts his Sunday show. The couple was first photographed together in August, coinciding with a significant professional transition for Carey. She subsequently resigned from her role at the BBC to join Columbia Records, a record label, citing the move as a dream opportunity to return to her passion for artist promotion. Emma Carey originally joined the BBC press office in 2016 before relocating to Ireland in 2020 to work for RTE, the Irish public service broadcaster, before returning to the UK to join Radio 2.

Christine McGuinness On Dating Boundaries

Christine McGuinness has been transparent about her own dating life since the split, noting that she has been single for the past three to four months and has focused on self-discovery. Despite having received her own autism diagnosis in 2021 at age 33, she maintains a respectful boundary regarding Paddy McGuinness's romantic choices. She explicitly stated that discussing their respective dating lives is not part of their routine, emphasizing that personal relationships remain outside the scope of their co-parenting discussions unless they directly impact the children.

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Future Family Plans And Holiday Celebrations

Looking ahead, the family is scheduled to spend Christmas together at the Cheshire mansion, as maintaining shared milestones is a high priority for the parents. Christine McGuinness has clarified that while she is open to meeting someone new and even enjoying a New Year's Eve kiss, she would never introduce a romantic partner to the family home. She described the introduction of new partners to their children as a process that would take years, ensuring that the children are only introduced to serious, long-term figures in their lives to protect their stability.

Professional Impact And Public Relations

Emma Carey's departure from the BBC to Columbia Records has been welcomed by industry insiders as the start of an exciting new chapter, free from the previous professional constraints of working alongside a colleague's ex-spouse. The move allows Carey to focus fully on her new role in promoting international and domestic artists. Meanwhile, Paddy McGuinness and Christine McGuinness continue to manage their public and private lives with a level of comfort and respect that Christine McGuinness acknowledges is rare, describing their ability to live in the same household as a significant privilege that supports their shared commitment to their family.