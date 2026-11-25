Christine McGuinness reveals ex-husband Paddy Connolly remains in their Cheshire home despite dating BBC Radio 2 publicist Emma Carey. She details their co-parenting arrangement.

Christine McGuinness has officially confirmed that her ex-husband, Paddy Connolly, has no intention of leaving their shared family residence, despite reports of his new relationship with BBC Radio 2 publicist Emma Carey. The Take Me Out presenter, age 53, and his former partner, age 38, have maintained a complex co-parenting arrangement within their £6.5 million Cheshire mansion since announcing their separation in 2022 after an 11-year marriage.

Co-Parenting Dynamics in Cheshire Estate

Christine McGuinness explained that the decision to remain under the same roof is driven by a desire to provide stability for their three children, twins Leo and Penelope, who are 13 years old, and their daughter Felicity, who is 10. All three children have autism, and the parents believe that sharing the large property allows them to navigate this unique family dynamic with greater ease and respect. McGuinness described the situation as fortunate, noting that they have separate wings in the house which afford both parties the privacy and space they need while living in close proximity.

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Emma Carey and New Romantic Chapter

Paddy Connolly was first publicly spotted with his new partner, Emma Carey, in August. Carey, a former publicist for BBC Radio 2, is a professional in the media industry who recently transitioned from her role at the broadcaster to join the record label Columbia Records. According to reports, Carey quit her position at BBC Radio 2 in the same month she was pictured with Connolly, stating online that moving to Columbia Records was an exciting new chapter and a dream come true. Her departure marks a significant shift in her career as she returns to her passion for telling artists' stories in creative and meaningful ways across a world-class roster of talent.

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Christine McGuinness On Dating Boundaries

Christine McGuinness addressed the public speculation surrounding her ex-husband's new romance with a calm and respectful demeanor, asserting that their separate dating lives are none of each other's business. She told reporters that while she and Connolly discuss matters that directly impact their children, they do not sit down to analyze each other's personal relationships. McGuinness stated that there is abundant love in the world and that both she and Connolly deserve to find happiness, adding that she has no ill feelings toward him. She noted that she has been single for the past three or four months, describing this period as time spent dating herself, though she remains open to finding someone special eventually.

Family Traditions and Future Outlook

Despite the end of their marriage, McGuinness and Connolly are committed to maintaining family traditions, including spending Christmas together to share their children's milestones. The former couple emphasized that their living arrangement is not a permanent fixture of their lives but rather a practical solution for the present. McGuinness clarified that while she is open to new relationships, she would never introduce a date to the children or bring a partner to the family home. She explained that introducing new people to their children is a slow process that takes years, ensuring that the children's well-being remains the absolute priority in their co-parenting strategy.