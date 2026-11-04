Christine McGuinness and Teri Hatcher Attend The Devil Wears Prada Gala

Christine McGuinness, Teri Hatcher, and other stars attended The Devil Wears Prada musical gala celebrating Hatcher's debut as Miranda Priestly at London's West End.

Christine McGuinness joined a roster of high-profile celebrities at the gala performance of The Devil Wears Prada The Musical on Wednesday. The British model and television personality turned heads in a striking latex ensemble as she attended the special event in London's West End. Her appearance coincided with the theatrical debut of actress Teri Hatcher in the iconic lead role of Miranda Priestly.

Gala Event Star-Studded Fashion

The evening served as a high-fashion showcase, with attendees embracing the sharp, commanding aesthetic associated with the fictional Runway magazine editor. Christine McGuinness arrived alongside her partner, Will Njobvu, presenting a glamorous figure that matched the intensity of the musical's theme. Her racy dress highlighted her figure, drawing attention alongside other notable guests who brought their own interpretation of power dressing to the red carpet.

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Megan McKenna channelled the essence of Miranda Priestly through a sharp grey suit paired with matching leather gloves. The presenter, Lorraine Kelly, also attended the night, arriving in a chic black leather dress after her own daytime television show was cancelled due to a power cut at the ITV studios. Her appearance was noted by observers as a stylish response to the technical difficulties that had disrupted her schedule earlier that day.

Other celebrities present included Billie Shepherd and her sister Sam Faiers, who enjoyed the night together. Sam Faiers distinguished her look with an all-black outfit topped by a leopard print hat. Former Strictly Come Dancing professional Nadiya Bychkova appeared in a black dress featuring a thigh-split, while Chef James Martin attended with his fiancée, Kim Johnson, for a date night. The event also saw the presence of former Love Island stars Belle Hassan and Ekin-Su Culculoglu, who wore a sheer red corset and a low-cut white shirt with a grey mini dress, respectively.

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Teri Hatcher Takes Over Role

Teri Hatcher has officially taken over the lead role of Miranda Priestly from Vanessa Williams, who held the position from 2024 to 2026. Hatcher announced her casting with a statement expressing her delight at joining the West End production. She described Miranda as an intelligent, commanding figure whose confidence is contagious and whose dialogue is unforgettable. Hatcher emphasized her excitement to embrace the character's sharp wit, fierce ambition, and iconic style for a new audience.

The actress outlined her career trajectory, noting her previous experience in musicals such as the national tour of Cabaret and a Los Angeles production of The Addams Family. Her early career included a memorable turn as the character Sidra on the NBC sitcom Seinfeld in 1993. Hatcher rose to international fame portraying Daily Planet reporter Lois Lane in ABC's Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, a role she held from 1993 to 1997.

Her television career continued with a leading role as Susan Meyer in the ABC soap opera Desperate Housewives. Hatcher starred in the series for eight seasons spanning from 2004 to 2012. The success of that show later inspired the reality television franchise The Real Housewives. Her transition from television icon to stage performer marks a significant expansion of her artistic portfolio.

Future Performances and Impact

Teri Hatcher's run as Miranda Priestly is scheduled to last through February 6, 2027. This limited engagement represents a major event for the theatrical community, drawing fans of both the original film and the musical adaptation. The gala night served as a precursor to the main performance, generating significant buzz about Hatcher's interpretation of the demanding role.

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The event highlighted the continued cultural relevance of The Devil Wears Prada franchise. By bringing together actors from various sectors of the entertainment industry, the gala reinforced the show's status as a must-see production in London. Christine McGuinness's recent return to the UK from an Ibiza holiday with singer Duncan James added to the narrative of celebrity lifestyle surrounding the event. The model shared footage of her time in Spain, highlighting the contrast between her summer relaxation and the high-energy world of West End theatre.