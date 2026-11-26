Christina Ricci's performance as Wednesday Addams in the 1993 film Addams Family Values created one of cinema's most enduring Thanksgiving scenes at Camp Chippewa.

Christina Ricci's portrayal of Wednesday Addams in the 1993 sequel Addams Family Values features a legendary Thanksgiving sequence at Camp Chippewa that redefined the holiday trope in cinema.

The Setup at Camp Chippewa

Wednesday Addams and her brother Pugsley arrive at Camp Chippewa, where they encounter a group of cheerful children who appear oblivious to the darker aspects of life. The camp is dominated by popular girls who run the social hierarchy, leaving Wednesday with no interest in joining their exclusive circle.

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The camp counselors decide that staging a Thanksgiving pageant will serve as a wholesome bonding experience for the campers. This decision sets the stage for a conflict that challenges the sanitized history presented to the children.

The Pageant Performance

Amanda Buckman is cast as Sarah Miller, representing the idealized pilgrim girl, while Wednesday is forced to play Pocahontas in the production. Pugsley is assigned the role of a turkey, a humiliation that underscores his outsider status within the group.

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The initial part of the play follows a conventional narrative where pilgrims and Native Americans coexist peacefully, ignoring historical conflicts. Wednesday initially participates but soon decides to dismantle this false narrative during her speech.

Wednesday's Historical Reckoning

Ricci delivers Wednesday's monologue with her signature deadpan expression, offering a starkly different perspective on the treatment of Indigenous people. She highlights the comfortable future awaiting the descendants of the pilgrims while critiquing their historical role.

The speech culminates in Wednesday announcing her intention to scalp Sarah Miller and burn the village to the ground. This dramatic shift causes the set to ignite, leading to chaos among the counselors and surprise among the adult audience members.

Cultural Impact and Legacy

Screenwriter Paul Rudnick and director Barry Sonnenfeld crafted the scene to highlight Wednesday's unique ability to disrupt social norms. The sequence remains relevant as it challenges comfortable historical narratives and celebrates the collapse of the camp's social hierarchy.

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The scene's influence extends to modern media, including references in Netflix's Wednesday series. This enduring popularity confirms the sequence as a definitive moment in holiday-themed comedy and character-driven storytelling.