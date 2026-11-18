Christina Ricci opens up about her strained relationship with Cher, explaining how a magazine misquote 10 years after their film Mermaids led to a lasting grudge.

Christina Ricci has finally articulated the specific origin of the long-standing professional rift between herself and legendary actress Cher. The 46-year-old actress discussed the complicated dynamic during a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live with host Andy Cohen. Ricci clarified that the tension is not rooted in on-set conflict, but rather a misunderstanding that occurred a decade after their collaborative work on the 1990 film Mermaids.

The 1990 Film Mermaids Context

The core of the issue traces back to a magazine interview conducted ten years after the release of Mermaids. In that interview, Cher made statements that Ricci felt were presented in a negative light by journalists. According to Ricci, the publication of those quotes created an immediate and significant barrier between the two actresses, preventing any potential reconciliation that might have otherwise occurred.

Also read Christina Ricci reveals nearly 30-year rift with ‘Mermaids’ co-star Cher: ‘She holds a grudge’

Cher Voice Mail Misunderstanding

Ricci explained that Cher immediately left a voicemail after the interview was published. In the message, Cher apologized, stating that journalists are always trying to extract the worst things and that she was sorry for how she was portrayed. Ricci did not respond to this initial attempt at communication, a decision she now identifies as the pivotal moment that damaged their relationship.

Ricci Admits Missed Reconciliation

The 46-year-old actor admitted that her failure to return the call was a major error. She described feeling that it was gallant for Cher, a seasoned Hollywood legend, to reach out to a younger person to clarify a misquoting situation. Ricci noted that she should have returned the call to explain the context, but instead, subsequent attempts at reconciliation were met with cold silence from Cher.

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Cher Holds A Grudge

When speaking with Andy Cohen, Ricci revealed that the estrangement is still active. She stated that Cher is still mad and holds a grudge against her for not returning the voicemail. This admission highlights the severity of the misunderstanding, as a simple communication failure has persisted for years, preventing the two actresses from resolving their differences publicly or privately.

Ricci Respects Cher Mentorship

Despite the current feud, Christina Ricci has consistently spoken highly of Cher in the past. She acknowledged that Cher acted as a mentor and supporter when she was young and new in the entertainment industry. Ricci noted that Cher recognized the complexities of film sets, including power struggles and behind-the-scenes issues, and made sure Ricci never felt insecure during their collaboration.

Understanding The Hollywood Legend Perspective

Ricci expressed that she completely understands why Cher remains upset. She said she can imagine being in Cher's position, feeling misrepresented by the media, and taking the initiative to call a younger colleague to set the record straight. Ricci admitted that if she were in Cher's shoes, she would have been equally pissed off if the call had not been returned, validating Cher's perspective on the matter.