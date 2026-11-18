Christina Ricci explains the voicemail misunderstanding with Cher from 1999 that caused friction, revealing why she didn't return the call and her current feelings.

Christina Ricci addressed a long-standing misconception regarding her relationship with pop icon Cher, revealing she ignored a personal voicemail from the singer 25 years ago. The Yellowjackets star discussed the incident in an exclusive Us Weekly interview, clarifying that the silence was due to youthful hesitation rather than disrespect.

Ricci Missed Cher Voicemail After 19

Ricci explained that the misunderstanding originated during a joint magazine interview conducted in 1999, when she was just 19 years old. Cher expressed frustration about negative media portrayals and left Ricci a voicemail apologizing for the situation. Ricci admitted she did not return the call because she was young and unsure how to respond to the legendary singer.

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Cher Reacted to Silence With Anger

Cher became upset with Ricci after waiting for a callback that never arrived. Ricci recalled that a producer named Ricci Cohen pointed out Cher's anger regarding the missed communication. Despite the friction, Ricci stated she remains fond of the singer and understands Cher's perspective on the matter.

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Ricci Mentored by Cher on Mermaids Set

Cher supported Ricci after six auditions for the role of Kate Flax in the 1998 film Mermaids. Ricci hid in Cher's trailer to avoid schoolwork and received mentorship about industry power struggles. Cher ensured Ricci felt confident and never insecure despite her lack of experience on the set.

Ricci Sent Direct Message to Cher

Ricci reached out to Cher recently but received no response to her attempts at reconciliation. She offered a direct message to the singer in the interview, stating she loves her and would understand if she felt justified in being upset. Ricci affirmed her admiration for Cher and acknowledged the validity of her feelings regarding the past incident.